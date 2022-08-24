WATCH: Brothers Osborne Rip Through Smash Hit ‘Stay a Little Longer’ at ACM Party for a Cause

Brothers Osborne joined a big bill at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. ACM Party for a Cause also included short sets from Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Sara Evans, Scotty McCreery, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Caylee Hammack and Travis Denning. The event precedes the 15th Annual ACM Honors, which takes place at Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday.

Brothers Osborne rocked the Cumberland River with a three-song set. They opened with “Skeletons” before rolling into their banger, “Ain’t My Fault.” They closed down the set with “Stay a Little Longer.” Check out video from the performance below.

BROS JUST CHEWIN pic.twitter.com/idJQ1FuIXi — Blake Ells (@blakeells) August 24, 2022

The 2015 Brothers Osborne track was co-written by T.J., John and Shane McAnally. It earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. It was on their album Pawn Shop. The song peaked at number two on the Country Airplay chart.

ACM Party for a Cause raised a bunch of money for charity on Tuesday. Proceeds benefit ACM Lifting Lives, which is the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.”

A live auction was held at the event where audience members could bid on an opportunity to sit on stage during their favorite artist’s set. A group paid $7,500 to join T.J. and John on stage during their three-song performance. Another group paid $7,500 to join Brad Paisley. And Darius Rucker rolled in $15,000 from a group of four friends that pooled their money to hang with the “Wagon Wheel” singer.

There were plenty of highlights on the evening. Brad Paisley invited Caylee Hammack on stage for a version of “Whiskey Lullaby.” The rising star stepped into some big shoes, delivering Alison Krauss’s part of the track. But she nailed it.

It was a massive bill on Tuesday night. And there was plenty to love about the event. Three hours of music raised a lot of money for a good cause, and the crowd loved Brothers Osborne’s set. The duo is still rolling across North America through October. Next up is Huber Heights, Ohio, where they’ll play at Rose Music Center at The Heights on August 26. They weave their way back and forth across the Canadian border for a stretch. They even have a date in Alaska. They’re at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer on Labor Day weekend.

They’re part of a big bill at Golden Sky Festival in Sacramento on October 15. Tim McGraw is also on that one. Brothers Osborne shut it down in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico at Country Fest Cancun on October 25. That one also includes Trace Adkins and Justin Moore among others. Check out all of their dates and get ticket information at their website.