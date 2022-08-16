WATCH: Carly Pearce Performs Heartbreak Anthem ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Carly Pearce made a name for herself with her 2021 album 29: Written in Stone. She took the pain of her divorce and the loss of a close friend and forged it into solid country gold. The album landed at the top of many year-end lists and brought her a stack of awards. She’s the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Female Artist of the Year. Earlier today, Pearce appeared on Good Morning America to perform her current single “What He Didn’t Do.”

Before kicking off the song, one of the GMA hosts asked Carly Pearce how she felt about her fans’ response to her deeply personal album. Pearce said, “These songs are all my stories and come from places of hardship and things. Just to have fans make me also feel like I’m not alone in the way I’m making them feel is the greatest gift in the whole world.”

That feeling is what makes Carly Pearce’s music so special. Sure, she has an amazing voice and an ear for traditional country arrangements, but it’s the authenticity in her songwriting that sets her apart. With each song, she shares a piece of her life with her fans. Those fans hear their stories in these snapshots of Pearce’s life. The pain, loss, healing, and growth resonate with those who have lived through many of the same things.

You can go to the Good Morning America website to see Pearce and her band knock “What He Didn’t Do” out of the park. Before you do, check out the clip below to get a taste of the powerhouse performance.

Carly Pearce Is Living Her Dream

Since she was a little girl, Carly Pearce knew she wanted to be a country singer. From a young age, one of her biggest dreams was to play the Grand Ole Opry. Last year, Dolly Parton invited her to be a member. Weeks later, Trisha Yearwood welcomed her to the coveted institution.

The fact that Dolly invited Carly Pearce to join the Opry is special. Of course, Dolly is a country legend and an inspiration for Pearce. However, it goes deeper than that. At the age of 16, Carly Pearce landed a full-time gig playing on the Country Crossroads stage at Dollywood. She convinced her parents to let her drop out of high school, put her in a homeschooling program, and relocate from Kentucky to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to take the position.

Before playing “What He Didn’t Do” on Good Morning America, Carly Pearce revealed what she would tell that sixteen-year-old version of herself if she could go back in time. “Just hold on. Every single dream that you’ve ever dreamt of and more is going to come true,” she said.