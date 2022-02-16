Watch Cody Johnson Cover Luke Combs’ ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ From Mile High Stadium

Fans are swooning over Cody Johnson’s latest cover. The rising country star is singing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs. Wearing a cowboy hat and his acoustic guitar, the live clip takes place in Colorado’s Mile High Stadium.

Johnson’s vocal tone shines over the guitar chords he plays. Making the chorus of Combs’ song his own, fans wish that the 25-second Instagram video was longer.

The cover is paired with an exciting caption. Cody Johnson announces that he is performing at the iconic Stagecoach Festival in California this year.

“I can’t wait to be back in the California desert for @stagecoach this year. I’ll be there Sunday alongside my pal @lukecombs. I’ll see y’all there,” he writes.

You heard it here first! Luke Combs and Cody Johnson are both on the lineup. Fans are commenting their reactions to both the news and his cover.

“I may get a little hate but it’s better & I mean WAYYY BETTER than the original! I mean it just feels like the song was meant for CoJo,” one fan says.

“[I] AM SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU. IT HAS BEEN A LONG TIME COMING,” another writes.

Be sure to listen to the clip. Who knows, maybe the country stars will sing it together someday.

Cody Johnson Joins a Lineup of Country Stars

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Stagecoach is back and bigger than ever. The iconic music festival celebrates country music in Indio, California. Alongside Cody Johnson, the lineup features an impressive number of country stars.

Taking place over the course of three days (April 29-May 1st), there are over 50 bands scheduled to perform. Friday’s lineup includes Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Midland as the main headliners. Brandi Carlile, The Marcus King Band, and Ingrid Andress will highlight the singer-songwriter, folk, and blues aspects of country music.

Carrie Underwood is set to headline Saturday night, alongside Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Cody Jinks, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Orville Peck, among others.

Finally, Luke Combs, The Black Crows, and Cody Johnson are Sunday’s top acts. Bands and artists like Smoky Robinson and Lainey Wilson are set to open earlier in the day. Check out the flyer below for this year’s full lineup.

Who wants to go see Cody Johnson and Luke Combs tear up the stage? General admission passes start at $379 and go upwards in price. VIP and travel packages are available as well. For the most up-to-date information, visit the festival’s website.

We hope that some of you Outsiders get to experience California’s country music experience. Let the good times roll!