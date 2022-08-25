WATCH: Darius Rucker Dusts Off ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ at ACM Party for a Cause

Darius Rucker joined ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraiser benefits ACM Lifting Lives, which is the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” It precedes the 15th Annual ACM Honors, which takes place on Wednesday at Ryman Auditorium. Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Shania Twain are among the evening’s honorees and musical performances.

The “pre-party” featured performances from the “Beers and Sunshine” singer, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery, Sara Evans, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Travis Denning and Caylee Hammack. Darius Rucker reached into the back catalog for one of the songs he played during his short set.

“This one’s for the old folks,” the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman said before rolling into “Only Wanna Be With You.” Check out footage of the performance below.

Darius Rucker broke out “Only Wanna Be With You” for the “old folks” @ACMawards Party for a Cause last night. I feel attacked, Hootie. pic.twitter.com/5bbyNSfIKa — Blake Ells (@blakeells) August 24, 2022

Darius Rucker also included “Alright” and “Wagon Wheel” in the set. The benefit raised a ton of money for charity. There was a live auction between each set, and audience members could bid on an opportunity to sit on stage during their favorite star’s set. Four friends pooled their money together and dropped $15,000 to sit on stage while Darius Rucker rolled throAnotherugh his hits. Brothers Osborne and Brad Paisley each drummed up $7,500 from smaller groups that wanted the same experience.

Another one of the evening’s most memorable performances came when Brad Paisley invited Caylee Hammack to join him on stage. The “Small Town Hypocrite” singer delivered the Alison Krauss half of Paisley’s hit “Whiskey Lullaby.” They were mighty big shoes to fill, but she worked it out.

Scotty McCreery also joined the bill. The American Idol alum is celebrating his fifth consecutive number one single. He played that one, “Damn Strait,” along with the other from his most recent release, “You Time.”

Darius Rucker is working on new music. And before they became a household name, Rucker had already tabbed Chapel Hart to guest on his next record. The Mississippi trio is wowing audiences on this season’s America’s Got Talent. There’s no word yet on what to expect from the collaboration, but it’s sure to be a smash.

Meanwhile, he’s rolling across North America until October. Next up is Night in the Country Carolinas in Tyron, N.C. on August 25. He has a slew of dates up and down the East Coast before heading to Lake Ozarks Amphitheater in Missouri on September 10. He wraps his year with a pair of dates in his native Charleston, S.C. Riverfront Revival is on October 8 & 9. In January, he teams up with his old bandmates for HootieFest: The Big Splash. The event takes place in Riviera Cancun, Mexico January 25-28. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.