WATCH: Darius Rucker Rocks Crowd With ‘Wagon Wheel’ at ACM Party for a Cause

Darius Rucker joined a fun bill at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday for ACM Party for a Cause. The event serves a “pre-party” of sorts for ACM Honors, which takes place on Wednesday at Ryman Auditorium. Rucker delivered some of his biggest hits, even offering a version of his Hootie & the Blowfish classic “Only Wanna Be With You.” But if you’re Darius Rucker, you can’t arrive to a party without delivering “Wagon Wheel,” right? He’s never going to let you down. Check out a clip of the performance below.

“Wagon Wheel” was originally recorded by another fixture of the Music City, Old Crow Medicine Show. The song’s chorus was written by Bob Dylan in 1973, while Ketch Secor added verses 25 years later. Rucker released his version of the tune in 2013 and it’s dominated country radio for nearly a decade.

ACM Party for a Cause raises money for ACM Lifting Lives, which is the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” The event raised a whole bunch of money on Tuesday. During a live auction, one group of friends shelled out $15,000 to sit on stage with Darius Rucker during his performance. In addition to “Wagon Wheel” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” Darius Rucker’s set included “Alright.”

Darius Rucker is regularly philanthropic with his talents. His annual Darius Rucker and Friends event drummed up more than $500,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in June.

Darius Rucker Joins ‘ACM Party for a Cause’

Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Sara Evans, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Hailey Whitters and Travis Denning were also on the bill at ACM Party for a Cause. Another one of the evening’s most memorable performances came when Brad Paisley invited Caylee Hammack on stage for “Whiskey Lullaby.” The rising star – who was also on the bill – stepped in for Alison Krauss.

Paisley and Brothers Osborne drummed up $7,500 each from audience members that wanted to sit on stage during their sets. It was a big, fun night on the Cumberland River on Lower Broadway.

Darius Rucker returns to the road on August 25 at Night in the Country Carolinas in Tyron, N.C. He rolls on through October when he wraps his year at Riverfront Revival in his hometown, Charleston, S.C. That one is on October 9. In January, he joins his old band mates for HootieFest: The Big Splash in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. That event takes place January 25-28. He also has an Oklahoma date scheduled next April. He’ll surely visit the Grand Ole Opry a time or two between now and then. Check out his entire schedule and get ticket information for all dates at his website.