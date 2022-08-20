WATCH: Jo Dee Messina Belts ’90s Classics at the Grand Ole Opry

Jo Dee Messina is experiencing quite a comeback in 2022. Cole Swindell’s smash hit “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” is an ode to the 51-year-old Massachusetts native’s 1996 song. With the success of Swindell’s song, a revival of the 90s country music sound is in full swing. Jo Dee Messina is relishing the moment. She took to the Grand Ole Opry stage to perform the track. Check out video shared by the Opry below.

“Heads Carolina, Tails California…Opry style! It was a treat to have Jo Dee Messina on the Opry stage to celebrate 90s country with us!” the Grand Ole Opry captioned the post.

The clip includes backstage footage with Messina. “We’re celebrating 90s country,” she begins. “That would be me! So I get to go out and sing a couple of songs you might remember from the 90s. If you weren’t born yet, well, you missed it! But you can find it online somewhere, I’m sure.”

It’s been a big year for the sound. Cole Swindell’s song hit at a perfect moment. The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the music of the decade all year. They already aired a special featuring modern artists covering tracks from the decade. It featured cover versions from Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, and more. BRELAND joined Deana Carter for a version of her “Strawberry Wine.”

The 90s country revival spawned a new festival in Key West, Fla. that kicks off on January 31. Key Western boasts performances by Sawyer Brown, Clint Black, Little Texas, Blackhawk, Pam Tillis, Mark Chesnutt and many more. It looks like a blast, and the weather is nice in the Keys in late January.

Catch Jo Dee Messina in 2022

Jo Dee Messina is all over the United States in 2022. She’s riding high on the revival of 90s country music, and she’s having a lot of fun doing it. Her next stop is at the Lincoln Theatre in Belleville, Ill. on August 26. She hits a few state and county fairs in Indiana, Wisconsin and Missouri. Then she makes the rounds at a few Midwest casinos, including Osage Casino in Tulsa, Okla. on September 17.

She sweeps through Texas and Arkansas throughout September and all the way into November. The trek wraps at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, Tex. on November 5. And who knows? She may add more Grand Ole Opry dates soon as the show that made country music famous celebrates everything 90s. Check out all of Jo Dee Messina’s tour dates and get ticket information at her website.

Cole Swindell is on tour throughout the fall, too. He has a couple of dates at the Ryman. Check out his full schedule at his website.