WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Channels Her Country Roots with Cover of Brooks & Dunn Classic

Although Kelly Clarkson has a lot going on in her life right now, the singer is still doing things as usual on her talk show.

The show, named for the singer-songwriter, has one of the best segments in all of daytime television. “Kellyoke,” AKA Kelly Clarkson singing her favorite songs with her in-house band. Sometimes she takes on songs from genres you wouldn’t think of. She has done rock, soul, and a little bit of everything. But, you know that she is always going to have time to get back to her roots and sing a little country.

In the latest edition that was uploaded to her YouTube channel, Clarkson tackled one of the all-time favorites in early 1990s country music. If you are ever faced with the challenge of picking a karaoke song, you can never go wrong with this Brooks & Dunn megahit.

Now, check out the video below and see Kelly Clarkson perform Boot Scootin’ Boogie.

Once again, Clarkson proves she can do anything. Seriously, there isn’t a song that she has performed on the show that has been bad. Her ability to adapt to multiple genres is why she has had such a great career in pop music. So, what do you think Outsiders? What does this performance rank among her previous on the show?

This is likely a prerecorded performance. According to the singer herself, she is quarantining with her kids at home currently. COVID-19 is still affecting the country. It seems that her household got the virus and will be hunkering down while they wait things out. The Voice host didn’t bother getting herself ready as usual before updating everyone about the news. Fresh face and all, Kelly Clarkson said, “Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall,” jokingly.

Kelly Clarkson Looking to Change Her Name

Amid her emotional divorce, Kelly Clarkson is petitioning to change her legal last name. The news came out today as documents were submitted on Valentine’s Day, according to sources. Clarkson’s divorce has been very public and at times, a bit messy. Now, it looks like she wants to change from “Clarkson” to “Brianne.”

The name “Brianne” is the singer’s current middle name. She says, that name, “more fully reflects who I am.” After dealing with a battle over her ranch with Brandon Blackstock and the other twists and turns, it seems that Clarkson wants to start fresh and new.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” she said. “My children and his older children – there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss …’ imagine how it is the epicenter of the storm. It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family.”

Nothing but well wishes for Kelly Clarkson, or Brianne, with all of this moving forward.