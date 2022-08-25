WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Honors Shania Twain With ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ Performance at ACM Honors

Shania Twain received the ACM Poets Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors on Wednesday. The event took place at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. It recognized a handful or artists for remarkable achievements and milestones. Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton were a few of the other country megastars spotlighted.

Kelsea Ballerini and Twain’s fellow Canadian, Avril Lavigne, were among the women that paid tribute to the icon at the show. Taking it to another level, the “HEARTFIRST” singer donned a gown worn by Shania Twain at the 1999 Grammys. She also recreated the music video during a live performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Check out a clip of the performance below.

During the live performance, Kelsea Ballerini is backed by dancers from Shania Twain’s “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas residency. She perfectly recreates the music video. Shania Twain won a Grammy for “Female Country Vocal Performance” for the track in 2000. It’s aged into her most recognizable song and been an anthem for women for more than two decades.

The ACM Poets Award is presented to a country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/pr lyrical contributions throughout their career with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of country music. Shania Twain co-wrote most of her catalog with her ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange. She received the award alongside Sonny Throckmorton. Throckmorton is already in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Shania Twain joins him as part of the 2022 class. The former has more than 1,000 songs that have been cut by country artists over the years. Merle Haggard, The Oak Ridge Boys and Jerry Lee Lewis are just a few of the legends that cut his tracks.

Shania Twain Returns to Las Vegas for “Let’s Go!”

There’s at least one other fan shot video floating around from the ACM Honors performance. Check it out below.

Just a little ✨ preview ✨ of what you can expect to see September 13!



Kelsea Ballerini’s performance was a near carbon copy of Shania Twain’s show in Las Vegas. Twain returns to the residency this weekend. “Let’s Go!” is back at the Zappos Theater on August 26. She’s also there on Saturday, August 27. There are eight dates remaining on the residency, including a couple on Labor Day weekend. It wraps on September 10. She may add more, but that’s it for now. Check out the dates and get ticket information at her website.

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini just announced that new music arrives on September 23. She’ll support Subject to Change with a tour this fall. It kicks of at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 24. She continues into October, wrapping up at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. on October 14. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.