WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’

Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.

Lambert spent much of the year on tour with Little Big Town. On Wednesday, the “Boondocks” band paid tribute to their tour mate at the event. Check out a fan shot clip of the moment below.

Little Big Town honored Miranda Lambert with a performance of The House That Built Me. pic.twitter.com/nO949d1lZs — LBTMedia (@LbtMedia) August 25, 2022

The group did a version of Miranda Lambert’s early hit “The House That Built Me.” The track was Lambert’s first number one. It was released in 2010 and Blake Shelton originally wanted to record it. But Miranda snagged the song and it was a breakthrough for her career. Now she’s being honored as one of the best in the business. The show will air on September 13 on FOX. It also features an amazing performance from Kelsea Ballerini where the “HEARTFIRST” singer tributes Shania Twain. Not only did Kelsea don Shania’s 1999 Grammys gown, she recreated the music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” live. Avril Lavigne also paid tribute to the country icon, who is having quite a moment in 2022.

Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton were honored at the event, too. Wallen earned the “Milestone Award” for an unprecedented achievement in country music. Dangerous: The Double Album remained atop the country music charts for more than a year. It was an unprecedented achievement. Stapleton got the “Spirit Award” for embodying what Merle Haggard was all about.

Miranda Lambert Brings ‘Velvet Rodeo’ to Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert spent some quality time out West this summer. She wanted to explore a world that she had only written about with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. It was a universe that she created for her latest smash album, Palomino. When she got off the road with Little Big Town, she packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend to the desert. They explored a ton of scenic locales throughout Utah, Wyoming and Montana.

Now she’s returning to the stage with a Triple Crown Award in hand. The ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas has dates throughout the rest of 2022 and into 2023. It kicks off at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on September 23. It rolls all the way until April, and she’ll squeeze a few other shows in between. A big one is ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Stapleton on November 12. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.