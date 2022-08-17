WATCH: Luke Bryan Honors First Responders, Hometown Heroes in ‘Country On’ Video

Luke Bryan’s latest single is quickly rising at country radio. “Country On” is a blue-collar anthem about professions of all sorts. It celebrates the work of farmers, first responders, truck drivers and everyone in between. Now, he has a music video to complement the tune. Check it out below:

The video begins on a farm, where Luke Bryan hops down from a tractor and into his pickup truck. As he drives around town, he passes many of the working folks that he praises in the song. He motions for a truck driver to pull his horn. He swings by his own 32 Bridge on Broadway in Nashville to salute the bartending staff.

The video also includes a nighttime parade of police and fire trucks across the Cumberland River. It’s quite a colorful scene as he reaches the part of his song where he salutes the first responders. Luke Bryan leads the parade right to the middle of Broadway, stops his vehicle and leads the group out of theirs.

Metro Nashville Police Department posted their gratitude to Luke Bryan for including their staff. Check it out below.

THANK YOU to @lukebryan for including Officer Evan Grace, Sgt. Zach Bevis & Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, Country On. The video was recorded in downtown Nashville this morning. pic.twitter.com/y9B1UbiH0f — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 1, 2022

As the music video concludes, Luke Bryan shakes each officer’s hand as fireworks light up the sky over Lower Broadway. It’s a great video, and Luke Bryan’s followers on Facebook loved it. It’s a perfect complement to the tribute he aimed for in the song itself.

Luke Bryan and ‘Raised Up Right’

Luke Bryan returns to the road for his ‘Raised Up Right’ tour on August 18 at Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, Ala. He stays on that tour for a week or so before turning to Las Vegas for his residency. The next residency dates are over the Labor Day weekend in Sin City.

‘Raised Up Right’ returns in Kansas City, Mo. on September 8 at T-Mobile Center. He has six dates on his ‘Farm Tour’ in September. Riley Green joins Luke Bryan for the trek across rural Midwest communities. The ‘Raised Up Right’ tour continues throughout the South until the end of October. It wraps in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. He then returns to Las Vegas for a string of residency dates that take him through the end of the year. That run begins on November 30. Check out all of Luke Bryan’s dates and get ticket information for each at his website.