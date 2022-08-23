WATCH: Luke Bryan and Vince Gill Team Up for Jam Session of Classic Hits

Luke Bryan and Vince Gill crossed paths last week in Tennessee for the Brett Boyer Foundation Invitational Golf Tournament. After the golf was done, the duo performed an impromptu jam session for the folks in attendance. The “Country On” singer shared stories about first arriving in Nashville and meeting Gill.

“Somebody said this man was sitting in that boutique in there,” he began. “And we walked in there and I shook his hand and he was the first country music celebrity I ever met. He stood up and shook my hand and then…so many years later, we get to sit on a stage like this and have fun, in a true musician, organic, not planned fashion, which is what music ought to be, in my opinion.”

The jam session was a special one. Vince Gill performed his own “Liza Jane” from his 1991 Pocket Full of Gold album. He also performed his own “Whenever You Come Around” and did a version of a smash that he now plays with the Eagles, “Take it Easy.”

Luke Bryan offered up his own “I Don’t Want This Night to End.” There was also a cover of Jason Aldean’s “Night Train.”

Check out a few clips of the impromptu jam in the Instagram post below.

The event also featured appearances from Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline and HARDY. It took place at The Grove Golf Course in College Grove, Tenn. The Brett Boyer Foundation honors the memory of Sadie Brett Boyer who died at seven months old. She was born with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie was the niece of Luke and Caroline Bryan.

Luke Bryan and Vince Gill Touring in 2022

Luke Bryan and Vince Gill are both aggressively touring throughout the rest of 2022. Luke’s next stop is on August 25 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. He’s had Riley Green with him for support on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour. They two are having a lot of fun along the way. They pranked the audience at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. recently by promising a lot of surprise guests that didn’t show. Green also joins Luke Bryan for the ‘Farm Tour’ in September. The six-date trek visits rural, Midwest communities. ‘Raised Up Right’ rolls through the South until October 28, where it concludes in Jacksonville, Fla. Check out all of the dates on Luke Bryan’s calendar and get ticket information at his website.

Meanwhile, Vince Gill returned to the road after taking a pause to tend to his wife, Amy Grant, following a bicycle accident she had near Nashville. His next stop is on August 25 at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, N.C. He plays solo at several performing arts centers in August before heading to Canada. Then, he’ll rejoin the Eagles for a string of dates in November before returning to Ryman Auditorium for his annual Christmas residency with Grant. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.