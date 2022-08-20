WATCH: Luke Combs’ Wife Posts Touching Beach Video With Their Newborn Son, Tex

Country music titan Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child earlier this year. Tex was born just before Combs dropped his brand new record in June. The couple couldn’t be more proud of their latest addition. The family spent time at the beach recently, and Nicole shared a video to mark the occasion. Check out her post below.

“these are the moments I live for,” she captioned the post, adding an emoji with two hands making the shape of a heart.

The video is soundtracked by Ruelle’s “I Get to Love You” and it shows Nicole holding Tex in the light of a sunset. An additional caption on the video says, “I know you’ll never remember this, but these are the moments I’ll never forget.”

Nicole Combs got some support from her fellow country music wives.

“And some days may seem like an eternity but the years will fly by! Enjoy them all!” replied Caroline Bryan, wife of Luke.

Luke Combs and Nicole did get to spend a little time away from Tex while on vacation. The two shared their first solo date since his arrival. It’s tagged somewhere down in Florida, but there’s no indication on which one of those beaches the family prefers.

It’s been a big year for Luke Combs, as he celebrated another batch of number ones at a party earlier this year. He’s had 13 consecutive number one singles. “The Kind of Love We Make” is still blazing the country radio charts. He returned to one of the clubs that launched his career to record a show for Apple Music. And he’s selling out stadiums coast to coast.

Luke Combs on the Road This Fall

The most recent stadium that Luke Combs sold out was Merceds-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in July. Since that one, he’s taking some time off to enjoy his family. He’s off for the rest of August.

He hits the ground running in September, kicking off his full support tour with two dates at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Labor Day weekend. He sticks to that formula for most of his North American run. Most cities have a pair of dates with a couple of exceptions along the way. There are a couple of one-offs north of the border, but there are two in Toronto and London, Ontario. He wraps with a couple of shows at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10. He’s everywhere from Lake Tahoe to Charleston in between. The closest he’ll get to Nashville is at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville in October. Check out all of Luke Combs’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.