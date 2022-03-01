WATCH: Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley Nail ZZ Top Cover at NHL Stadium Series Performance

The NHL meets country music at the crossroads with rock as Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley crush a cover of Gimme All Your Lovin’.

Football season is over, but sports aren’t. There’s a lot to look forward to as college basketball gears up for March Madness, The Master’s is right around the corner, and of course, no football means, NHL Stadium Series. One of the best live experiences in hockey, the Nashville Predators took on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Nissan Stadium.

If you are going to have hockey outside, then there should be some fanfare. Nissan Stadium is a great venue and Nashville can get pretty rowdy for their beloved Preds. Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley gave a strong performance as part of the Stadium Series. The two took on Gimme All Your Lovin’ by ZZ Top. Bentley started things out, and at first, was shaky, but by the time he gets to the boomerang line, he’s locked in.

Lambert is great as always. But don’t take it from me. Check it out for yourself. The NHL posted a video to their Instagram and above all else, it looks like everyone involved had fun being part of the performance and the crowd got into it a bit as well.

Bentley was sure to give the Preds a shoutout, he loves Nashville. Moving back in recent years has given him more creativity. He’s working on an album still and Music City has apparently helped him focus on that and make changes. And, Lambert is always doing something on stage or in the studio.

I bet the afterparty was at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa Tex-Mex and Cantina. Bentley gave it a shoutout in the performance.

Miranda Lambert Remembers Friend and Guitarist Scotty Wray

Performing might be a little bittersweet for a while for Miranda Lambert. Recently, her longtime guitarist and friend Scotty Wray passed away. It is never easy losing a friend and a member of your band. Long trips on the road and a whole lot of memories between Lambert and Wray.

“Heavy heart post,” Lambert said. “Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates, and road family members, Scotty Wray. We met in 2001 in Greenville, Texas. I was 17. That was the beginning of our journey together.”

“He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world,” the singer went on.

Miranda Lambert has big 2022 plans still. A big tour with Little Big Town, possibly recording new music and so much more.