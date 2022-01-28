WATCH: New Trailer Releases for Randy Travis Documentary, ‘More Life’

It has been almost 10 years since Randy Travis suffered his life-altering stroke. Now, a new documentary about his life is coming.

The documentary is called More Life. With the same name as a song that Randy Travis and the Eagles Don Henley recorded together. That 2011 song was one of the last new songs that the country singer would work on. To get to the start of this documentary, you have to go back to 2011.

It was in 2011 when Travis and the rest of the country music world were celebrating 25 years since his debut album. Storms of Life was an unprecedented success. The first debut album in country music to reach platinum. So, of course, a live concert special was in order to celebrate a quarter-century of the singer’s success.

Unfortunately, that would be the last live performance ever recorded from Randy Travis. So, now, it is the focal point of the documentary about his life. Looking back on the moment is surreal. No one there at the time knew what that moment was. However, it would become one of the most important performances of the artist’s career. Check out the trailer below for More Life and see for yourself.

If you are a fan of Travis then this is going to be a must-watch. The singer gave so much to country music. Now, fans are going to be able to give back. By supporting the documentary and of course, Travis himself. The singer has been getting out more and more. Last year, he was even at a couple of awards shows.

This documentary is going to have a lot of great footage. A lot of great interviews, and hopefully, some great stories that fans haven’t heard before. Randy Travis, y’all.

Randy Travis Sends Heartfelt Message Following Meat Loaf’s Passing

Randy Travis used to be a fully-faceted entertainer. He was a singer, actor, and could likely dance is someone had taken the time to teach him. While he was in the movie world, he acted with some great folks. That includes Patrick Swayze and Meat Loaf in the film Black Dog. The country singer mourned the loss of the late rocker.

“The news of, Marvin ‘Meat Loaf’ Aday’s, passing brought me sadness; but, it also gave me a reminiscent smile as I thought about the exuberance with which he live his life. It wasn’t possible to part Meat Loaf’s company without a spring in your step and a song in your heart,” Travis wrote on Instagram.

Towards the end of 2021, the country music world took some time to give Randy Travis the praise he deserves. The fact that we still have him around to celebrate is something fans shouldn’t take for granted. This new documentary is going to be a great look into the last few years of his career. Surely, there will be some tears to shed along the way as well.