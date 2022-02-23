WATCH: Riley Green and Sammy Kershaw Perform ‘Yard Sale’ Together on Stage

Country music artist Riley Green performed “Yard Sale” with Sammy Kershaw in Memphis, Tennessee. Green shared a video of the performance with his Instagram followers.

During the performance, Green gradually strummed the chords of the song while he and Kershaw sang the lyrics. It turned out to be a magical moment and fans cheered them on until the end of the song. Sharing their unique voices with the crowd, they took their own live spin on a good old country classic. Be sure to check it out for yourselves below.

In the caption of the post, Green is pleased to know that there’s still people out there who play the good old country classics. He wrote, “‘It’s good to know there’s still a few good ole country boys around’ #realcountry #weouthere #yardsale #sammy #legend #classic.”

It looks like I’m not the only one who thinks this performance is magical because several fans thought the same thing. For instance, one user wrote, “The good ones never go outta style! Amazing.”

“Y’all were amazing together and I love that you are pure country,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, Green is a phenomenal songwriter himself. In an interview last year (December 2021), the country star explained his secret to success. Any guesses as to what he might have said?

Riley Green Revealed the Key to His Songwriting Success

The rising country star, Riley Green told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution what his secret to creating a good song is. “I think it’s really hard for a new artist to go from ‘Hey, I know this song, but I don’t know who sings it’ into ‘Oh, and that’s a Riley Green song.'” Green stated. “I think that probably comes from maybe too much bouncing around stylistically with your first few singles.”

Then, he added how much different the music industry is now than back then. “Ten years ago, your average Joe couldn’t go into the studio and record something and put it out on Spotify or Amazon or iTunes,” Green added. “Now that you have so much music, this overflow of music, you’ve got to find a way to stand out, and I think that’s kind of by having your own sound.”

It takes a while for musicians to develop their own unique sound and Green has certainly found his. Afterward, he reflected on where he normally gets his songwriting ideas from. You might be thinking his inspiration comes from Nashville, but that’s not the case for this country star.

“There are a lot of great things about being in Nashville that can’t happen anywhere else, but as far as songwriting goes, I don’t get my inspiration up there. I get it back home,” Green told Holler.