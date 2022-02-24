WATCH: Thomas Rhett Performs Brand New Song ‘Angels’

Last night (February 23), country superstar Thomas Rhett performed one of his brand new songs in Nashville. Further, he blessed the Nashville community with a smashing performance of “Angels” off his sixth studio album, “Where We Started.”

Earlier today, the Country Swag Instagram page shared a little snippet of Rhett’s performance last night. Judging by the post, it looks like fans were excited to hear this song live. And by the looks of Rhett strumming his guitar while absolutely crushing the set shows he enjoyed it too.

In the caption of the post, Country Swag reflected on the event and announced the release date of the album. They wrote, “@ThomasRhettAkins performed his brand new song “Angels” off his forthcoming album, ‘Where We Started’ due out April 1st. #thomasrhett #countrymusic.”

Watch it here:

Obviously, this new album is going to be epic if Rhett keeps on doing surprise performances in Nashville. And several fans certainly agreed with this in the comments. For example, one user said, “This new album is gonna be epic.”

Besides Rhett providing the Nashville community with live performances, he’s also heading out on tour in June. That’s right, Thomas Rhett is “Bringing the Bar to You” this summer with his opening acts, Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. And if you want to party with these country artists this summer, purchase tickets at the link here. Trust me, it’s about to be one helluva summer.

Thomas Rhett Absolutely Loves Being a Girl Dad

Most Thomas Rhett fans know that he absolutely loves being a father to four incredibly sweet daughters. Granted, this isn’t an easy job, but the country star makes it look easy. You might even refer to him as “Super Dad.”

Recently, the “Where We Started” singer shared a clip on Instagram of him running around the house with his two oldest girls, Willa Gray and Ada James. Apparently, people always ask Rhett to describe what it’s like having four kids, so he decided to show them in an adorable video. It looks like they are playing a game of tag and Rhett tries his best to get away from them. Further, he goes through multiple doors in the house and even slides across the kitchen counter. But it didn’t take long for Willa and Ada to catch up with him. In the video, he said, “Alright I’m done, Daddy needs a break.”

In the post’s caption, Rhett wrote, “People ask me all the time what it’s like having 4 kids…” Be sure to watch the chase between the three of them below.

People ask me all the time what it's like having 4 kids…