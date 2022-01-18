WATCH: Thomas Rhett Shares Clip of One of the Favorites He’s ‘Ever Written’

Country music star Thomas Rhett often shares the personal details of his life and family. He’s known for being a sweet dad and husband to his ever-growing family. But recently, he took to social media to share one of his favorite professional moments.

In a post on Twitter, Rhett shared one of his favorite songs he’s ever written and asked fans what they thought. The tune playing is “Angels,” from his latest record “Where We Started.” It’s performed by the country star in a black and white clip.

“How are y’all feeling about this one?” Rhett asks. And fans had plenty to say about his newest ballad.

“love love love!!!! wanted to come see your last tour so bad but we have a little one at home and didn’t want to risk getting covid and bringing it home to him. praying it dies down and we can come to the next one!!” one fan wrote.

Further, plenty of others had positive things to say about the hit. Many expressed how amazing the vocals sound. Others said they enjoy the melody of the chorus and that the song is a “win.”

Rhett also included a link to pre-order the album through different channels of music streaming. As Rhett matures, so does his sound. And we agree, this could be his best one yet.

All in the Family for Thomas Rhett

While Thomas Rhett is super talented – and has made a name for himself in country music’s greatest artists – he’s also thankful to his father Rhett Akins for giving him a jump start.

Akins was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Thomas Rhett couldn’t be more proud of his dad.

Additionally, he also penned a sweet message expressing his excitement for the honor.

“Tonight I got to watch my dad, Rhett Atkins, be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Dad, I can’t express how amazed I am at your talent, creativity, drive and even though you have all that drive how calm you are throughout the process.”

He goes on to say that:

“You always tell me if God wants it to happen, it will. I try to remind myself of that every day. In a business where “hits” drives people you seem to never lose that feeling inside of you that loved writing and singing as a 15-year-old kid, and even though you have that mentality you still touch gold with everything that comes out of your mouth.”

Needless to say, the Akins family seems to be incredibly supportive and grateful for one another in all their successes.