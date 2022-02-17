WATCH: Whiskey Myers Teases New Single

We told you that Whiskey Myers was up to something! Since the end of January, the Texas-based band has been sharing cryptic images and videos. On Valentine’s Day, they shared a video that showed a glimpse of the Sonic Ranch sign, signaling that they were back in the studio.

Whiskey Myers’ trail of breadcrumbs ended this morning. The previous videos showed shots from outside the Sonic Ranch. However, this morning’s post gave us a look inside the recording space. This had everyone talking. That excitement would have been enough to carry us into the weekend. However, WM wasn’t done yet.

A few hours after posting that video, Whiskey Myers shared another clip. This one shows Cody Cannon sitting down in front of a microphone. Then, we hear a brief sample of a new single. Check it out below.

The post’s one-word caption lets us know that this week’s New Music Friday will feature new tunes from Whiskey Myers. “Midnight,” was all we needed to see. This is especially true after getting a sample of what’s to come in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Then, Khris Poage, the man behind all of Whiskey Myers’ killer photos and videos cranked the excitement up to 11. He shared the latest video and said, “Y’all don’t know what’s coming.” He’s right. We don’t. Whatever it is, we’re here for it.

What to Expect from Whiskey Myers

Now, I’ve been wrong about these guys before. Early this week, I predicted that we would have to wait until spring to hear new music from Whiskey Myers. I was off by about a month. Luckily, I can do a little more than speculate this time.

Back in January, WM vocalist Cody Cannon told Outsider’s Jim Casey a little about the upcoming album. About the sound on the upcoming release, Cannon said, “It’s going to have a little bit different sound. We added a bunch of stuff we haven’t used before. We just wanted to do something a little different. I mean, it’s still Whiskey Myers at its core. But it’s kind of fresh and a little bit different sound.”

“We did a lot of brass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do,” Cannon revealed. We can see the evidence of that major addition to their sound in the most recent video. We see shots of Whiskey Myers and other musicians in the studio. At one point, we see someone playing the trumpet.

Cannon also explained what made them want to add horns to the new release. “Just being fans of all that old music and Motown stuff and a lot of the stuff coming out of Muscle Shoals, and old rock and roll.”

One thing’s for sure, whatever happens this weekend, the soundtrack just got better.