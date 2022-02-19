Whiskey Myers Announce ‘Tornillo Tour’ Featuring Shane Smith and Others

Ahead of their latest album, the Texas country group Whiskey Myers is announcing a 41-city tour. To Texans, the group is a staple in country music. This is alongside the likes of Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum. However, the band skyrocketed to fame following the debut of their single “Stone” on the hit series “Yellowstone.”

Now, Whiskey Myers is set to release “Tornillo,” their latest and greatest of soul-shaking albums. And they’ll be kicking things off in April with a Beaumont, Texas opener. The band will continue with several guests until they close the tour on August 13 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This will be just 15 days after the release of their newest album.

The “Broken Window Serenade” group is set to feature Shane Smith, Jamestown Revival, Read Southall Band, and more during their months-long tour. It’s sure to be a stacked lineup of great artists.

The Texas-based group featuring six people also began their career in 2008 when they released “Road of Life.” This was their debut album. Cody Cannon is notably the lead vocalist and guitarist. Further, his emotion-filled voice against a southern rock sound encapsulates the meaning of Texas country. And the group is here to stay. They are planning a rocking show that proves their talent. And you should make sure you have a front-row seat.

Whiskey Myers’ Start

However, it wasn’t until the release of “Firewater” in 2011 that brought attention to the small band. They also slowly grew their audience through live performances and hits like “Ballad of a Southern Man.”

From there, Whiskey Myers procured a loyal following who was drawn to their soulful sound and honest lyrics.

When “Yellowstone” featured two of their songs in the first three seasons, country fans everywhere were hooked.

The list of cities and dates for the upcoming “Tornillo” tour appears below:

23+ Beaumont, Texas | South East Texas Crawfish Festival

29 Worcester, Mass. | The Palladium

30 Wallingford, Conn. | The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale

May:

1 Coraopolis, Penn. | Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center

4 Charlottesville, Va. | Ting Pavilion

5 Salem, Va. | Salem Civic Center

6 Atlanta, Ga. | Coca-Cola Roxy

7 Southaven, Miss. | Landers Center

12 Wichita, Kan. | WAVE

13 Oklahoma City, Okla. | Zoo Amphitheatre

14 Rogers, Ark. | Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

19 Columbus, Ohio | KEMBA Live!

20 Indianapolis, Ind. | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

21 Sterling Heights, Mich. | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

22 Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June:

3+ New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater

4+ New Braunfels, Texas | Whitewater Amphitheater

8 Cedar Rapids, Iowa | McGrath Amphitheatre

9 Maryland Heights, Mo. | Saint Louis Music Park

10 Camdenton, Mo. | Ozarks Amphitheater

11 Council Bluffs, Iowa | Westfair Amphitheatre

15 Cincinnati, Ohio | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

16 Asheville, N.C. | Rabbit Rabbit

17*+ Manchester, Tenn. | Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

18 Brandon, Miss. | Brandon Amphitheater

July:

7 North Charleston, S.C. | Firefly Distillery

8 Charlotte, N.C. | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9 Raleigh, N.C. | Red Hat Amphitheater

10 Portsmouth, Va. | Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

12 Manteo, N.C. | Roanoke Island Festival Park

14 Dothan, Ala. | National Peanut Festival

15 Cocoa, Fla. | Cocoa Riverfront Park

16 Pompano Beach, Fla. | Pompano Beach Amphitheater

17 St. Augustine, Fla. | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

29 + Corpus Christi, Texas | Concrete Street Amphitheater

August:

4 Missoula, Mont. | Big Sky Amphitheater

5 Billings, Mont. | Magic City Blues Festival

7 Boise, Idaho | Outlaw Fields at Idaho Botanical Gardens

11 Grand Junction, Colo. | Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

12 Sandy, Utah | Sandy Amphitheater

13 Cheyenne, Wyo. | The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch