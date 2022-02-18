Whiskey Myers Drops New Single ‘John Wayne,’ Announces New Album

There you have it Outsiders! Whiskey Myers is dropping their new album, Tornillo on July 29, 2022. Until then, you can jam out to the lead single, John Wayne, which dropped today (February 18).

Listen to “John Wayne” here:

Tornillo’s name got its name from something out of the ordinary. The East Texas musicians spent 21 full days at a 2,300-acre Sonic Ranch studio in small-town, Tornillo. Judging by the amount of time the band spent there, that’s where the name of the album came to be.

Additionally, Tornillo is the group’s sixth studio album, but their second one produced entirely by them. Every song on the album is inspired by several musical legends. A couple of them include Nirvana, Waylon Jennings, and the McCrary Sisters.

Cody Cannon provided the album with his impeccable songwriting skills. And working along with him is the guitarist John Jeffers, bass player Jamey Gleaves, and percussionist Tony Kent. However, one incredible rising singer-songwriter, Aaron Raitiere gave the Whiskey Myers band some of his own taste. Raitiere isn’t a member of the group, so this makes it even more special.

Whiskey Myers Reveals Tornillo’s 12-song Tracklist

Guess what, Outsiders! The wait is almost over because Whiskey Myers recently announced the album release date and tracklist for Tornillo. Be sure to check it out below.

Tornillo track-list:

Tornillo John Wayne Antioch Feet’s Whole World Gone Crazy For the Kids The Wolf Mission to Mars Bad Medicine Heavy on Me Other Side Heart of Stone

Cody Cannon Discussed New Music Plans With Outsider

Last month (January 2022), the leader singer of Whiskey Myers, Cody Cannon sat down with Outsider’s music specialist Jim Casey to discuss new music. Cannon told Casey that his band wanted to make this album stand out from the others. In other words, Tornillo is completely self-produced and self-written. Check out details from the interview below.

“So this will be our second self-produced album,” Cannon told Outsider. “Yeah, we wrote all the songs. Just kind of the same ol’ Wiggy stuff. We did go out there…we ventured. It’s going to have a little bit different sound. We added a bunch of stuff we haven’t used before.”

Cannon mentioned that Whiskey Myers wanted their fans to experience a few changes to their sound.

“We just wanted to do something a little different,” he added. “I mean, it’s still Whiskey Myers at its core. But it’s kind of fresh and a little bit different sound. We did a lot of brass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do.”

Shortly after, the lead singer admitted that his band knew they wanted to put some different sounds on this new record.

“Usually, it’s in the moment with records,” Cannon mentioned. “We’ve never planned sounds on records. It just kind of manifests itself in the moment. But with this one, just from hearing some of the songs, we had it in our mind that we probably wanted to put some horns on it.”