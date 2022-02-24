Why Van Halen Vault Music Won’t Be Released If It’s Up to Sammy Hagar

Is there any chance we could get to listen to some unreleased Van Halen songs? Well, if this decision is left to Sammy Hagar, that’s a strong no.

Recently, Sammy Hagar has shared that he is strongly against the release of any Van Halen tracks that were previously left off albums. These songs are often referred to as the group’s “vault” music.

For Hagar, he thinks releasing these unfinished songs would just tamper with the legacy of Van Halen music. This is mostly because these songs are missing something, hence why they were never released in the first place.

“Van Halen didn’t have many songs that were completed that didn’t come out. Maybe there’s some stuff we could add background vocals to or that I could write new lyrics for. But I’m leery about doing that. Because the legacy of Van Halen is so great, and – prior to me joining the band – the legacy is pure greatness: Eddie’s guitar work, the band’s playing, the songs,” Hagar said during a new interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune. Hagar noted that these leftovers and scraps just didn’t have enough going on to join a record.

More on These Unreleased Van Halen Songs

After legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away, Van Halen officially disbanded. Following his father’s death, it was Wolfgang Van Halen that revealed perhaps some of these unreleased recordings would come out in the future.

Despite the mixed signals, the ultimate message is not necessarily an absolute no. Hagar sees a slight possibility of something working out in the future.

“I don’t care what anyone says; putting out [any such material] wouldn’t do anything other than make someone a little money. … I know Eddie had a ton of jamming stuff he made on cassette tapes because that’s how we wrote songs. … So, maybe. Who knows what they could put together?” Hagar also said.

Meanwhile, Van Halen band members are now hard at work on their own projects. Hagar is working on a new record with his band called the Circle. Despite being 74, Hagar is adamant that his voice is as amazing as ever.

Wolfgang Van Halen Success with Mammoth WVH

Wolfgang is also paving a really special place for himself in the rock world. He released his debut album for his solo-band Mammoth WVH over the summer. One of his songs, “Distance,” is even up for Best Rock Song at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

As for unreleased songs, Mammoth WVH knows a thing or two about that. Wolfgang is currently on a co-headlining tour alongside Dirty Honey. At their first stop in Denver, Colorado, Mammoth WVH played a previously unreleased song called “I Don’t Know At All.”

Van Halen is mostly playing songs from his debut album but has some surprises mixed in. He also covered “Them Bones” by Alice in Chains.