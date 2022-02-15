Willie Nelson Announces Two Shows Featuring Charley Crockett, Drayton Farley

May is going to be a great month for Willie Nelson fans. Last month, Nelson announced that he would share the stage with Zach Bryan for two nights. Fans across the internet were happy to see Shotgun Willie pulling up a rising star like Zach Bryan and potentially introducing him to a whole new audience. Yesterday, we learned that the outlaw country legend would be doing the same for two more up-and-comers.

Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley will join Willie Nelson for two shows in May. The first will be at Franklin, Tennessee’s Firstbank Amphitheater on May 6th. The next night, the power trio will travel to Brandon, Mississippi to play the Brandon Amphitheater. Both Crockett and Farley announced the upcoming dates on social media

Willie Nelson Knows How to Pick ‘Em

Willie Nelson or someone in his camp has an ear for new talent. Most of our fellow Outsiders are probably already familiar with Zach Bryan. He built his career online. Then, he released his debut record DeAnn. Later, Yellowstone used one of his songs in a season 3 episode. Since then, his star has been steadily rising.

Charley Crockett

Like Zach Bryan, many Outsiders will know Charley Crockett. His showmanship, love for traditional country music, and unique “Gulf and Western” sound put him on the map a couple of years ago. Currently, Crockett has a stack of great albums full of both covers and original tunes. Those who checked out our recent playlist of sad songs, heard Charley sing heartache songs. If you want a sample of his sound, check out the title track from his most recent album Music City USA. If you like Willie Nelson and Hank Williams, you’ll probably like Charley Crockett.

Drayton Farley

Drayton Farley is another great addition to Willie Nelson’s lineup. Farley made waves last year with his debut full-length record A Hard Up Life. Where Charley and Willie both plant their roots in Texas, Drayton is from Alabama. However, his music has that distinctly Appalachian sound that you get with artists like Cole Chaney and Tyler Childers. Farley, though, is in a class by himself. He’s a criminally underrated songwriter and musician.

Very excited to announce that I’ll be opening up the show for the Legend himself, @WillieNelson and the absolute force that is @CharleyCrockett for two incredible shows in May.



May 6th in Franklin, TN at @FirstBankAmp

May 7th in Brandon, MS at @BrandonAmpMS pic.twitter.com/luXGFHMhN0 — Drayton Farley (@theonlydrayton) February 14, 2022

We also featured Drayton Farley on our sad songs playlist. In truth, we could’ve dropped most of his album on that list. His songs are drenched in heartache and tales of a hard life. If you’re a fan of sad country songs and haven’t heard him, you’re truly missing out. Check out “Pitchin’ Fits” from his debut record below.

New Music from Willie Nelson

While we’re all waiting on Willie Nelson to kick off this killer string of shows, we can check out his most recent single. “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” is the lead single from Willie’s upcoming album A Beautiful Time. That record will be out on April 29th.