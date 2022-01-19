Willie Nelson Announces Two Texas Shows With Zach Bryan

Whitewater Amphitheater, an outdoor music venue, announced on Tuesday (January 18th) that Willie Nelson will be performing for two nights with special guest Zach Bryan.

According to the amphitheater’s social media post, the Willie Nelson performances will take place on May 28th and 29th. Tickets are going on sale this upcoming Friday (January 22nd) at 10 a.m.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: @WillieNelson & Family will return to Whitewater Amphitheater for two nights on May 28th & 29th, 2022!🎫 Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 21st @ 10 am. https://t.co/njRE7nL1LJ pic.twitter.com/QZ797wkhcm — Whitewater Amphitheater (@WhitewaterRocks) January 18, 2022

Willie Nelson is planning to kick off his 2022 tour in March. His first stop will be Nashville for two nights before heading to New Orleans. He will be stopping in Austin, Texas for two nights with George Strait and Randy Rogers Band in April before heading over to Whitewater Amphitheatre in May.

Nelson previously postponed his show at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s River Spirit Casino. According to Fox23, the show was scheduled for January 29th. It was pushed back to March 2022. There are no details about why the show was originally canceled.

Willie Nelson Opens Up About His Famous Guitar ‘Trigger’

During a 2021 interview with 92Y, Willie Nelson opened up about his very famous guitar, Trigger. “Trigger is doing great. He’s tougher than all of us. Trigger is one of a kid. It’s the best guitar I’ve ever played. It’s got the best sound. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

While speaking about who influenced his music, Willie Nelson answered Django Reinhardt, who continued to play guitar even after losing some of his fingers in a fire when he was 18-years-old. “It was incredible the amount of music he got out of the guitar. There’s no way I could play like Django. But I love trying. [Nora Jones] would say I play like Django with one finger. That was the greatest compliment I ever got.”

Willie Nelson also goes on to declare that his sister, Bobbie, is also a hero to him. He declared that she can play any kind of music. “I learned a lot when I was 8, 9, watching her play on the piano, Stardust, Moonlight in Vermont, and all those great classics I eventually learned and sang. But I never would have if it wasn’t for her.”

While also speaking about music throughout the years, Willie Nelson stated he doesn’t try to force his music on anyone. “I grew up listening to all kinds of music. Doing the Stardust album was easy. Because I knew the songs. Doing the Sinatra albums was simple. Because I knew all his songs. I knew all of the Stardust songs as well as I knew my own songs. Because I did them every night.”

In regards to his thoughts about Sinatra, Willie Nelson admitted he loved everything about the music icon. “He invited me to his house, and I had to get on a bus and go somewhere else, but I always regret not being able to spend that night hanging out with Frank.”