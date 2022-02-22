Willie Nelson’s Upcoming Album Will Be the 89-Year Old Legend’s Fourth in Two Years

Country music icon Willie Nelson will celebrate his 89th birthday on April 29 by releasing a new album titled A Beautiful Time. Additionally, the new compilation will mark the country singer’s fourth album in two years featuring original tracks written by Nelson himself in addition to collaborations with longtime friend and producer, Buddy Cannon. Also, Willie Nelson has released over 90 studio albums in his lifetime. The new album is Willie’s 17th release with Sony Music Entertainment’s Legacy Recordings.

The highly anticipated country-pop album will include covers from notable musicians such as John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s, “With a Little Help from My Friends” and Chris Stapleton and Rodney Cromwell’s, “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die.” Nelson released the latter ahead in celebration of the album announcement. Listen below.

The album cover for A Beautiful Time shows the Texas native walking down a dirt road towards a fiery sunset on his ranch just outside of Austin, Texas. Willie Nelson fans can look forward to five new songs penned by the county music mogul in addition to original works by others for a well-rounded tracklist.

Songwriting credits for the upcoming album include country music artist Shawn Camp, Grammy award-winner Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick, and Don Sampson. Also, band members featured on the album consist of Bob Terry and James Mitchell on guitar, Jim “Moose” Brown on keyboards, Barry Bales on bass, and drummer Fred Eltringham.

Willie Nelson remains busy and active between his work in the studio and performing live shows with concert dates scheduled through August. However, Nelson recently made the decision to call off a total of 10 concerts planned in March and April amid ongoing safety concerns due to COVID-19. Shows will be rescheduled when possible.

According to Willie Nelson’s publicist, the cancellations are “out of an abundance of caution … until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance.”

Willie Nelson’s A Beautiful Time is now available for pre-order.

A Beautiful Time Track List:

1. I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

2. My Heart Was A Dancer (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

3. Energy Follows Thought (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

4. Dreamin’ Again (Jack Wesley Routh and Douglas Graham)

5. I Don’t Go To Funerals (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

6. A Beautiful Time (Shawn Camp)

7. We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy) (Shawn Camp and Charles R. Humphrey III)

8. Dusty Bottles (Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick and Don Sampson)

9. Me And My Partner (Ken Lambert)

10. Tower Of Song (Leonard Cohen)

11. Live Every Day (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

12. Don’t Touch Me There (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

13. With A Little Help From My Friends (John Lennon and Paul McCartney)

14. Leave You With A Smile (Buddy Cannon, Bobby Terry and Matt Rossi)