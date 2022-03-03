Willie Nelson’s Ex-Wife Reflects on Once Tying Him Up While Drunk

Willie Nelson’s former wife, Martha Matthews, revealed the true story behind an urban legend involving her sewing him into a bedsheet. The two had a famously heated relationship.

“One story everybody thinks they know about Willie and me is the one about me catching him passed out drunk and sewing him up in a bedsheet and then beating the hell out of him with a broom handle,” said Matthews. “For years I’ve been hearing and reading that story. People who’ve never so much as said hello to me or Willie tell that bedsheet story like they saw it with their own eyes. They just laugh and laugh, like, ‘hey, that Martha, she was one tough cookie, wasn’t she?’”

However, Matthews wanted to clear the air about one thing: she never sewed Nelson into a bedsheet.

“How dumb would I have to be to try to sew Willie into a bedsheet?” she continued. “You know how long that would take to sit there and take stitch after stitch? The truth is, I tied him up with the kids’ jump ropes before I beat the hell out of him. I scooted the jump ropes underneath him while he was asleep and knotted them up on top, and I tied him up as tight as I could. I started whipping Willie pretty good, and he commenced yelling, and I was crying and cussing. Oh, it was quite a commotion, but nothing our neighbors at Dunns Trailer Park in Nashville hadn’t heard coming out of our trailer before.”

Nelson was married 4 times. Matthews was his first wife, and they were married from 1952 to 1962. Since 1991, Nelson has been married to Annie D’Angelo. He has seven children.

The True Story of Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

It’s no secret that Nelson also shared a friendship with fellow musician Waylon Jennings. In fact, the two go so far back their careers are inextricably linked.

The two famously collaborated on Red Headed Stranger, which is one of Nelson’s most iconic works. However, the record label complained that the album wasn’t polished enough. They wanted to bring in Billy Sherril to “fix” it. In defense of Nelson, Jennings called one executive “tone-deaf, tin-eared sonofabitch.”

“I like strings, and Billy Sherrill is great at what he does,” Jennings explained of the argument. “But you don’t get me at all. I said, ‘take that tape off or you won’t be my manager or Willie’s either.’ I said, ‘that’s stupid,’ you know, and I called him a bad name. And uh, he had not a clue about this music and I said get it off. So I got up and I said, ‘I know I’m in your office and I’m getting out. That’s it.’”