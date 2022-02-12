Willie Nelson’s ‘Legalize’ Commercial for Super Bowl LVI Is Pure Comedy

Need a good laugh? Look no further. Willie Nelson’s “Legalize” Super Bowl commercial is absolutely hysterical.

The country legend is partnering with Skechers for an ad known as “Legalize,” a play on Willie Nelson’s outspoken views on legalizing marijuana. As some fans know, the Red-headed stranger even owns his own cannabis company called, Willie’s Reserve. Worth noting, you must be 21-years-old or older to explore the site.

Many states across the country have already legalized marijuana. But the advertisement gives us a whole new perspective on the topic. Let’s take a look at the commercial below.

Willie Nelson Stars in “Legalize” Commercial With Skechers

As you watch the preview, you’ll find Nelson sitting in a chair introducing himself and what he’s finding for. “Hi, I’m Willie Nelson. I thought of the legalization of the one thing that can bring comfort to millions… Skechers,” he announced. “You see, Skechers shouldn’t be illegal. They help so many…”

Before he could finish, the director cut the scene. Once the singer said Skechers, it immediately caught the director off guard. Then he runs over to Nelson to clarify what he just said.

“Willie, I don’t think Skechers are illegal anywhere,” the director stated. “But they feel so good, I just assume the man made ’em illegal,” Willie responds.

Without hesitation, the director flat out said, “No.”

“Not even a little illegal?” Nelson asked. “Like you can wear ’em to a concert, but not to a kids soccer game?”

The director makes sure that Nelson knows people can wear skechers anywhere they want. “Well, pass the Skechers!” he exclaimed with a smile on his face.

Safe to say, this one will be a major hit during the big game on Sunday.

The Country Legend Gets Ready to Drop Upcoming Album

On April 29, Willie Nelson will drop his 96th studio album, A Beautiful Time. This just so happens to be his 89th birthday as well.

Nelson co-wrote most of the songs on the album with his good friend, Buddy Cannon. The new project features covers of classics, original songs, and a new taste of music you haven’t heard before. Get ready Outsiders because this country legend has a bunch of new jams coming out in a little over two months.

In the meantime, you can listen to his new single, “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” anywhere you stream your music! And Nelson gave it to us just in time for Valentine’s day.