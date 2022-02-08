Wolfgang Van Halen Looks Back on 10-Year Anniversary of Van Halen Comeback Album

Son of the late Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen opens up in an interview on Van Halen’s comeback album, A Different Kind of Truth. Recorded a decade ago, the album includes vocals by Van Halen frontman, David Lee Roth.

A Different Kind of Truth was quite different than any of Van Halen’s previous albums receiving mixed reviews from fans. Many of the songs featured on the album were “new” pieces. However, the musical themes behind songs such as “China Town”, “She’s The Woman”, “Big River”, and “Outta Space”, date back as far as 1976.

“At that time Van Halen was very much a legacy act,” Wolfgang tells Ultimate Rock. “Sure, the die-hard fans wanted an album, but … most people only wanted to hear Panama and Jump and stuff like that. So I thought it would be worth looking at old demos for inspiration … and building upon old ideas to bring out something new. Dad was always writing, so there were always so many ideas up there.”

Wolfgang Van Halen reveals his favorite single

Wolfgang admits “Blood and Fire” quickly became his favorite song off the album. “Blood and Fire, I think, musically, is one of the best songs Dad ever wrote,” he said. “It was an old idea called Ripley [Eddie’s score for the 1984 film The Wild Life] based on this stereo guitar he had built by a guy, Steve Ripley — three strings were on the left [channel], three strings were on the right, and that was an old demo from 1984. The old demo has the old rototoms that Al used on that, so it was very trippy to hear that era Van Halen in that demo.”

“But I really think Dad’s melodic phrasing on that song was so picture-perfect 1984 era that you can still hear that,” Wolfgang continued. “Then there are little flashes, like the little pre-part before the solo, Dad does this harmonic thing that reminded me of the Balance-era stuff that he would do as well. It almost reminded me of Baluchitherium in a way. I think we played that a couple of times, but we didn’t play it enough, [and] I was really happy with my little bass riff in the chorus; I did this little run throughout it and it was tough to sing it and play it live, but I got it done.”

The album was really difficult to record

A Different Kind of Truth took the band a total of two years to record. As a result, the release set the legendary rockers up for an impressive send-off that Van Halen fans will remember for years to come.

“I think it’s very impressive that Van Halen was able to do that in 2012,” said Wolfgang. “I don’t think people understand how much of an effort it was that we were actually able to record an album. It took us a while, and we worked really hard on it. [Recording the album] was a fun experience and a fun experiment that I think we were grateful to be able to pull off. It was pretty crazy. I’m proud of what I put into it and what we were able to achieve.”