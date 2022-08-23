Zac Brown Band Adds Ryman Concert Date To Benefit John Driskell-Hopkins’ ALS Charity

Zac Brown Band is busy in 2022, hitting a ton of Major League Baseball ballparks across the country. But they’re squeezing in one show that’s a bit more intimate to benefit John Driskell-Hopkins’s ALS charity. “Hop” was diagnosed with ALS in December of 2021, but he had been experiencing symptoms throughout the pandemic. The 51-year-old drummer revealed the news this summer.

The benefit show takes place at Ryman Auditorium on September 22. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hop on a Cure, which funds research toward a cure for the disease. A pre-sale for the “Zamily” launched with the announcement. The public sale begins on August 26.

“Playing in Nashville, my home away from home, is always something special,” Zac Brown shared in a statement. “This particular one is meaningful because we’re raising awareness and funds for one of our very own through Hop on a Cure. We see all the love and support Hop has received thus far so we’re gonna bring the house down and show folks a good time in appreciation.”

Since his diagnosis, which he likens to cerebral palsy, he has become outspoken about the condition.

“The truth is there are still a lot of questions about it,” he told FOX News this summer. “It could be any number of different diseases that lead to this symptom. Why do football players seem to get it? Why? Maybe it’s head trauma. You know, why do young people get it? Maybe it’s environment. Maybe it’s their internal biome. I’ve been known to have a beer and pizza in my day and my doctors have assured me that’s not it.”

Zac Brown Band Returns to a Smaller Room for a Cause

The stop at Ryman Auditorium is significantly smaller than the stages that Zac Brown Band has played in 2022. The Mother Church of Country Music seats around 2,500. The band performed at Truist Park in Brown’s native Atlanta, Ga. earlier this year. The home of the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves holds about 40,000. So these Ryman tickets may be difficult to snag.

The next stop on the Zac Brown Band tour is on August 25 at Bash on the Bay in Ohio. They’ll hit a few sheds the rest of the way, and they’ll squeeze in a few festival dates, too. They’re at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul on Labor Day weekend. They sweep through the South in October and there’s a big one at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 4. This year’s dates wrap at Chase Field in Phoenix on November 19. The band is already looking toward 2023. They’ll be at Windy City Smokeout in Chicago next summer. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at their website.