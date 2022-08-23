Zac Brown Explains His Intense Fitness Regimen

Zac Brown is a busy man. When he’s not on the road or in the studio with the band that bears his name, he’s at home taking care of his family. With a wife, five kids, and a country music career on his plate, Brown has decided to stay in shape. The Georgia native isn’t taking any half measures with his workout routine either. He’s pulling out all of the stops to get and stay in the best shape of his life.

Recently Zac Brown talked to Men’s Health and revealed that he works out for a couple of hours every day even when he’s on the road. Brown takes his “Rolling Iron Paradise” on tour with him. It’s a full gym built inside a tractor-trailer. It features free weights, resistance machines, cardio machines, and a sauna for recovery. In short, Brown’s rolling gym has anything you could want from a workout space and more.

Zac Brown currently lifts and does an hour of cardio at least five days a week. Sometimes, he does his cardio in his rolling gym. Other times, he goes hiking, biking, or paddleboarding to get his heart rate up. However, Brown said his favorite exercise is spearfishing. “You hold your breath, dive down, and hunt fish. The ocean is so random, there’s no telling what you’re going to see. Pushing myself in that way, being underwater, swimming, that’s my happy place.”

Zac Brown on Getting Fit

During his interview with Men’s Health, Zac Brown detailed two major things that made him want to start working out. For one, he wants to keep stay mobile. “I had L5 issues, a bulging disc, and I couldn’t move my leg. I had to have surgery last year to take some of the trash out,” he said. As a result, he focuses on his core muscles to stabilize his spine. He does planks, crunches, and decline crunches to hit those muscles. “It’s hard work, man. You get what you give, whatever you put into it.”

The thing that really got him started, though, was a conversation with Bruce Springsteen. “When I met Springsteen, I said, ‘Tell me something that’s helped you stay feeling good.’ He was like ‘Man, you need to sweat for an hour a day. I don’t care what you do, doesn’t matter. You need to sweat for an hour a day.’ I was like ‘You’re the Boss. Let’s do it,” Zac Brown recalled.

Fitness Goals

Zac Brown set some serious fitness goals for himself this year. He wants to get in the best shape of his life. “I don’t want to lose mass, but I just want to get my body-fat percentage down and be able to push myself so when I’m out doing the activities I love to do, I can do them better,” he said.

Brown has some long-term fitness goals as well. “I want to be running up and down mountains when I’m 70 years old. I don’t want to be alcoholic, red-faced, hunched over, can’t move,” Brown said. “Whatever makes me feel the best so I can be the best for my kids and my people, that’s the goal for me… I want to be a ripped old dude.”