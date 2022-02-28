Zach Bryan Continues to Tease Emotional New Song

Rising star Zach Bryan is teasing a new song on his Twitter profile. Keep reading and listen to the 16-second clip.

As a musician myself, it is fun to tease the new songs that I am working on. It typically takes at least 6-12 months for a song to be released into the world. Patience is not one of my strong suits, and it seems like Zach Bryan is the same way. The singer-songwriter is sharing a clip of an emotional new song with his Twitter followers.

The video is obviously taken in a recording studio. Bryan’s phone shows a large mixing board and computer display that shows a ton of recorded tracks. When fans listen to the clip, they will hear Bryan’s soothing vocals paired alongside an acoustic guitar. It sounds like a banjo or mandolin may be in the mix as well.

Listen for yourself below.

From the looks of the comments section, fans are dying to hear more of Bryan’s new track.

“Can we get a song in march so we get a song every month till the album comes out,” @KRoberts3636 says.

Some listeners are hearing a great deal of development between Zach Bryan’s older releases and this one.

“It’s so amazing to live off the old albums and hear the healing that’s happened since then in the new songs. We along for every second of the ride ZB.”

What is the name of this new track? When will it be released? These are questions that we do not have answers for yet. Until then, we will keep you Outsiders posted.

Zach Bryan is heading back out on the road this spring. From festivals to amphitheaters, the country star is performing in various cities through September. He is even joining Luke Bryan on a few dates of his big tour! Check out the dates below and make sure you buy your tickets before they sell out.

3/11 – WhiskyX @ Miami, FL

4/22 – Moon Crush Music Festival @ Miramar Beach, FL

4/23 – Field Party Presented by Auburn Rodeo @ Opelika, AL

4/28 – Calf Fry @ Stillwater, OK

4/30 – Stagecoach @ Indio, CA

5/21 – Empower Field at Mile High @ Denver, CO

5/28 – Whitewater Ampitheatre @ New Braunfels, TX

5/29 – Whitewater Ampitheatre @ New Braunfels, TX

6/4 – Lumen Field @ Seattle, WA

6/19 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival @ Manchester, TN

7/15 – Wild Hare Music Festival @ Canby, OR

7/16-7/17 – Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival @ Whitefish, Montana

7/23 -Buckeye Country Superfest @ Columbus, OH

7/29 – Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival @ Fort Smith, AR

7/30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium @ Atlanta, GA

8/4 – Windy City Smoke Out @ Chicago, IL

9/24-9/25 – Sound on Sound Festival @ Bridgeport, CT

Don’t see an upcoming tour date in your area? Keep checking Bryan’s website for updates.