Zach Bryan to Drop Two Versions of ‘Something in the Orange’ Ahead of Full Album Release

Zach Bryan is about to give his fans two different versions of his newest song and we’re so ready!

The 25-year-old country-pop singer’s album, “American Heartbreak” is set to be released on May 20. However, we’re getting some new music from him before that date rolls around. Thanks to the young singer’s fans, he plans to drop “Something in Orange” on April 22!

But wait, there’s more. Bryan is not only releasing the studio version of this song, but he’s also planning to share a self-produced piano version. He recently shared the exciting news via Twitter.

His caption read, “Going to release the album version and my own personally produced one with a piano. Hold tight.”

Fans shared their excitement for the “Heading South” singer’s newest announcement. One even said, “The best way to ever do it.” I cannot disagree. There’s nothing wrong with including a version where listeners only have to focus on vocals and one other instrument. If not piano, I would’ve hoped for an acoustic guitar.

In early December, Zach Bryan teased small parts of the song. In August, he wasn’t rushing anything with the song and wanted to take his time.

“Making it exactly what I want it to be (no rudeness attached). Never been more invested in something. I told my family and God however long it takes is how long it takes. Jumped the gun before and I refuse to ever do it again. Love you guys and I appreciate you.”

Well, Outsiders, it looks like all of that waiting and teasing paid off because the album is now closer than ever. Just two more months everyone!

Possible Meaning to ‘Something in the Orange’ by Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan might’ve only released bits and pieces of his newest song, but it’s sounding like a breakup song. The title of the album also gives that away a little.

“It’ll be fine by dusk light

I’m tellin’ you baby

These things eat at your bones

And drive your young mind crazy.”

Don’t stop yet, Outsiders. These are only the first lines given to us by Zach Bryan. But before you finish reading, what do you think are the things eating at this mystery person’s bones that drive their “young mind crazy”?

“But when you place your hair between my collar and jaw

I don’t know much but there’s no weight at all”

Okay, now these give more of a romantic vibe.

“And I’m damned if I do, and I’m damned if I don’t.

‘Cuz if I say I miss you I know that you won’t

Miss you in the morning when I see the sun

Somethin’ in the orange tells me we’re not done.”

Uh oh. In these lyrics, Bryan discussed missing a significant other even though he knows that the feelings probably aren’t mutual. Since he talks about missing this special person every time the sun comes up, she’s likely constantly on his mind.

Well, guys, this is all we have for now. But stay tuned for May 20 when “American Heartbreak” goes on sale everywhere. We can’t wait to hear the rest of Zach Bryan’s album!