Zach Bryan Shares Release Date for Upcoming ‘American Heartbreak’ Album

Zach Bryan has some new music upon us!

After numerous song teasers, he has finally decided to release his American Heartbreak album. Earlier today, he shared the news with his Instagram followers.

In the caption, Zach Bryan said, “American Heartbreak will be available everywhere on May 20th. As my first studio album I’ll say I did everything I possibly could to have written it as well as I knew how. If you guys want updates on songs being released before the whole album, you can follow the link in my bio and get notified when things start releasing. This has been real challenging work for me and I’m incredibly excited for you guys to hear it.”

In the post, Bryan added five pictures to get fans excited for May 20th. And these might just relate to the album itself.

Additionally, his fans are flooding the comments with anticipation. “I’ll be waiting for May 20th,” someone said while another added, “A dream come true.”

On the other hand, a few fans are a little impatient with the release being so far away. For example, one user said, “I don’t want to see anyone complaining in these comments that we have to wait. SUCK IT UP. This is going to be a masterpiece.”

With that said, this album is going to be one for the books. You can pre-save the record on his website here.

Zach Bryan Will Perform at the Bonnaroo Festival in 2022

Besides the album release, Zach Bryan has a lot of performances in line. For instance, he’ll be performing at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee this year. The festival is scheduled to take place on June 16-19. What’s a better way to spend summer 2022?

This year’s festival has a lot of different activities for the public to enjoy. It will include an art festival, delicious food, and multiple artists from different genres. In fact, you will see many more artists like Whiskey Myers, Billy Strings, Maggie Rose, and more.

Furthermore, tickets are available for purchase on the festival’s website. You can purchase them here!

If you attend this event, you better have your cameras ready to experience the thrill of a lifetime.

Will Storms or COVID Affect This Year’s Festival?

Last year, Bonnaroo Festival had to cancel after several musicians, staff members, and attendees arrived. Although, it wasn’t because of the pandemic. Due to intense thunderstorms and flooding in the area, the campgrounds were not able to host the festival. Many people were disappointed, but they have new activities and an even better lineup to look forward to this year.

So with that said, are you ready Outsiders? Let us know if you’ll be attending on our social media pages!