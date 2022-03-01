Zach Bryan Thanks Fans for His New Single’s Impressive Debut

Zach Bryan released his newest song, “From Austin” on February 25. Now, he’s thanking his fans for the overall turnout it has received. And it’s certainly one of his most impressive debuts.

Earlier today, the country artist shared Spotify’s top songs in the U.S. from February 25-27, 2022. On the list, Bryan’s newest single is at number three. As an aspiring musician myself, this is one of the most exciting things for an artist. Watching one of your songs keep rising on the charts has to feel unbelievable. Not every song is going to be a hit, but it sure looks like Bryan is on to something with the debut single from his upcoming album.

In the post’s caption, Bryan didn’t say much to express his feelings. Judging by the post, it looks like he’s overwhelmed with the number of streams his song is receiving on the daily. He wrote, “Thank u guys.”

Check out Spotify’s top songs over the weekend below.

Additionally, his fans are blowing up the comments with words of encouragement for the 25-year-old star. For instance, one user wrote, “The production brought this to a whole other level! Looking forward to the whole album, gonna top charts.”

For any further updates on Zach Bryan’s upcoming album or tour, click here. His official tour began on February 2 in New York and goes until June 4 in Seattle, Washington. Then, he’ll be performing at several festivals through September.

Zach Bryan Previously Spoke About Joining the Navy

Before his music career, Zach Bryan followed in his family’s footsteps and joined the Navy. In a previous interview with Sound and Soul, Bryan shared the positive and negative aspects of it.

First, the news outlet asked him a lengthy question about his military career. They asked, “You come from a Navy family, you joined the Navy. And earlier on when people started taking notice and talkin’ to you about your musical career versus your military career, there were no immediate plans for you to look at getting out of the Navy. You talked about how much you enjoyed it. What is it that you enjoy about serving? Is it literally the service? The structure? The camaraderie?

Soon after, the up-and-coming artist revealed the many thoughts he has on his military experience. “I’ll say I’m the last person that needs structure in my life!” Bryan said. “But it’s my friends. It’s the amazing men and women that I’ve met while serving. I can’t even tell you the times I’ve had in Spain and flying over Australia and the desert. And all those places! I can’t get over it! I like the struggle with all your friends and serving something greater. I’ve always loved that. It’s like the best thing in the world!”