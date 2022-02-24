Zach Bryan Urges Americans to ‘Unite as a Country’ With the World in ‘Hyper-Intense State’

On the morning of February 24, the predictions for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine came true. And country artist Zach Bryan is strongly urging Americans to “unite as a country” in this “hyper-intense state.”

Earlier today, the rising country star shared a tweet with his Twitter followers. In the tweet, he shared his thoughts on the Ukraine situation. He wrote, “Also, we’re not going to ignore the fact that the world is in a hyper-intense state right now. If we can do anything it’s unite as a country, pray for the best, and know that if all this continues, the United States is made up of strong brave men and women ready for anything.”

Along with the message, Bryan shared a photo of himself standing in front of an American flag.

Earlier today, President Joe Biden also shared his thoughts on the escalating situation in Ukraine. He considered it a “dangerous moment” for all of Europe.

President Biden said, “This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe, for the freedom around the world. Putin has committed an assault on the very principles that uphold the global peace. But now, the entire world sees clearly what Putin and his Kremlin allies are really all about.”

Zach Bryan Teases a Snippet of an Emotional Song

In other Zach Bryan news, the artist also teased his upcoming album. We know that Zach Bryan’s, American Heartbreak album is still a few months away. But he’s making the wait worthwhile by sharing several sneak peeks of a few songs. One of the more recent snippets includes an emotional song.

Yesterday (February 23), Bryan shared a minute-long preview of the song with his Instagram followers. As you watch the clip, you’ll see the artist strumming a guitar in the corner of his bedroom. Just before he begins to sing, the camera shuts off and switches to a static screen. Although, he added more of the song later on in the video. Judging by the lyrics, we know that this song is going to be a heartbreaker for most of us. I mean, the lyrics, melody, and the softer chords clarifies that.

In the post’s caption, Bryan didn’t have much to say except announcing that the release is right around the corner. I mean, it’s almost March. Clearly, time is flying by and his debut album will be out before we know it. He wrote, “SO SOON.”

Be sure to listen to the music below.

