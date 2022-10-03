Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away

Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800.

The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.

The bride posted pictures of the wedding on Facebook that featured the event’s complete spread. Some items included on the tables were bottles, jars, and metal pails that had appetizers. This also included cakes, cookies, and brownies.

According to The Knot, the 2021 national average cost of a wedding was $28,000 ($34,000 including the engagement ring). This is the same as 2019’s average costs. However, in 2020, the cost was $19,000. But this could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the states with the higher cost of 2019 weddings were New Jersey ($47,000), Rhode Island ($43,000), New York ($42,000), Connecticut ($38,000), and Massachusetts ($36,000). Wyoming’s cost is considered the lowest cost with an average being $15,800.

Wedding Planner Reveals the Major Expense That Newlyweds Should Consider While Planning (Something You Can’t Get From Costco)

In August 2022, wedding planner Rivka Holzer spoke to Insider about the one major expense that couples forget. She stated the cost of renting tables, chairs, and linens.

“Some venues do include tables, chairs, linens, things like that,” Holzer explained. “So I think that’s possibly why it does get forgotten about. When you think of an event, you’re like, ‘Oh, of course, there are going to be tables, chairs, and linens there’. But how are you getting them?”

Holzer also observes that while basic table settings are included in a space, some couples opt to not use them. “When they’re included, they’re usually very standard. You’ll have one type of ivory linens, your very standard 60 or 72-inch round table, and maybe a Chiavari ballroom chair if you’re lucky.”

Holzer went on to add that because of Pinterest and other inspiration websites, people don’t just want ivory linens. Uniqueness comes to mind. “They want something that’s unique, different, special, and you have to pay for that.”

The wedding planner goes on to recommend comparing prices and booking all-inclusive venues. “The best thing I can say is to price compare different rental companies against each other,” she said. “And then look for venues that have these items included. If the raw space is the same price as a space that has all of these amenities included in it, then your budget has to increase.”