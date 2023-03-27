Cracker Barrel Flees Portland Due to City’s Rising Crime

This week, Cracker Barrel joined the ranks of companies fleeing Portland after Walmart’s CEO declared that crime was becoming unmanageable. With more than 600 locations spread across the United States, Cracker Barrel pinpoints the COVID-19 pandemic as the driving force behind the closure of its last few eateries in Portland’s metropolitan area.

“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement. “With that, we are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business. [We] have made the difficult decision to close the Beaverton, Tualatin, and Bend locations on March 20. The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is in assisting our impacted employees during this transition.”

When Fox Business asked for details about what caused the closures due to the pandemic, a Cracker Barrel representative responded with a statement. “Like so many other companies, the pandemic impacted our business. We have struggled to staff and profitably run these stores. Despite the extra efforts made, we couldn’t viably continue to keep our doors open.”

Cracker Barrell pulling stakes in Portland follows Walmart recently doing the same

Cracker Barrel leaving Portland seems to be following a trend. Walmart also recently announced it was closing all of its Portland stores due to financial reasons. “We have nearly 5,000 stores across the [country]. Unfortunately, some do not meet our financial expectations,” Walmart said in its announcement, per Fox News. “While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped.”

Not long before, Walmart’s CEO had underscored the fact that stores would shut down if retail crime – a pervasive issue in Portland and other parts of the U.S. alike – failed to decline. Back in December, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon shared his views on crime and retail on CNBC. “Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” McMillon explained. he noted that “prices will be higher and/or stores will close” if law enforcement weren’t more strict about shoplifting.

In the past few years, Portland has been undergoing an uphill battle against crime and homelessness, leading over 2,600 downtown businesses to file a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service according to The Daily Mail.

Last November, a Nike store in northeast Portland was forced to close its doors after repeated shoplifting occurrences. Real estate developer and lifelong Portland native Dustin Michael Miller expressed his views on the rising crime. “It’s gotta stop,” Miller said on Fox & Friends. “Our city is out of control. It is unrecognizable. I’ve lived here my whole life, and it’s just deteriorated over the last five years.”