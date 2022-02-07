‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Debate Who Made the Best Leader on the Show

There are not many shows that are as successful as “Criminal Minds” has been in over the last two decades. The program that ran for nearly a decade and a half is returning. Even better, six cast members from the CBS drama will be reprising their roles on the Paramount+ version of the show. Before all of that, though, some “Criminal Minds” fans have been debating who made the best leader on the show as a whole.

Because the program went on for so long, there were a number of characters to choose from. This included Agent Hotch, Agent Gideon, Agent Morgan, and Agent Prentiss. However, per a new poll on Reddit, the answer is Agent Hotch by a hefty margin.

To be fair, Hotch was also the leader of the group for the longest period of time. Still, the response was overwhelmingly in favor of Agent Hotch played by Thomas Gibson.

Shemar Moore on His Exit from ‘Criminal Minds’

There weren’t many fan favorites as big as Agent Morgan. Morgan was an instant hit on the CBS program. Folks loved his personality, positivity, and his friendship with Agent Garcia. It was something that so many fans liked about the character. He was an intricate part of the BAU for over a decade. His sudden departure shocked a lot of folks, fans included.

Moore told E!, “I can answer that in two ways. There was no plan until the beginning of season 11. For a couple of years, there was a feeling. And I had the same feeling when I was on The Young and the Restless. I say this a lot: I treat my acting career like school. The Young and the Restless was high school. I knew I needed to evolve and graduate. And then Criminal Minds has been college. And I just feel that I needed to evolve and graduate. So now I’m going to go to grad school or whatever you want to call it.”

He was ready to do something else. He maximized his time on the program.

Moore concluded, “I’d been talking to [showrunner] Erica Messer and some of the executives and producers and let them know that I’m just starting to feel this itch. I’d seen other actors out there in the business getting these opportunities that I would love a chance. What I’m fighting for in my life, and more specifically in my career, is that shot. I’m very happy with what I’ve accomplished, but I want to take another step. I’m just hungry like that. I want to see what else I can do.”

Moore wanted to take on new challenges. You can watch every single episode of “Criminal Minds” on Paramount+.