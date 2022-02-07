‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen AJ Cook Since the Series Ended

What work has AJ Cook done since Criminal Minds ended?

While fans know her as Jennifer Jareau, Cook has remained as JJ after the show concluded. She has not taken on any acting roles since the show’s finale. In real life, she also is a hero similar to her fictional character.

Cook is a board member of The Innocent Lives Foundation and has regularly worked to support them. Her husband Nathan Andersen founded the organization. The nonprofit’s mission is “to identify anonymous child predators to help bring them to justice.” While filming Criminal Minds she held a contest that benefited the foundation and gave a fan the chance to visit her on set.

According to her social media posts, she has been quite busy with her two kiddos. She told Parade Magazine that she would be taking some time off to spend with her family.

“I need to lose my phone and my computers for a little bit and just go off the grid, hang with my family, and run around in the wilderness and the wild for a bit and reconnect,” she said.

One of her next major goals is to get behind the camera again.

“But I’m really excited to do a little more directing because that was such an incredible experience and that’s been a lifelong goal for me. So, I’m excited to see that turn into a new challenge,” she added. “Acting is and always will be my first love, but directing is right up there with it. I’m intrigued by stories like Back Fork that aren’t sugarcoated. It’s just raw. I want to tell a bunch of weird, artsy, independent stories that we don’t get to see every day. That’s my goal.”

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Details

Paramount Plus has confirmed to make a Season 16 of Criminal Minds. The revival would be exclusively on its streaming service. The news comes just two years after the original show ended.

So far, six of the main stars interested in returning. Unfortunately, two have not been confirmed just yet.

Deadline said that they are in final negotiations with the original Criminal Minds creator/showrunner, Erica Messer. Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss all expressed interest in the project.

However, Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid has been rumored to not want to continue to play Dr. Spencer Reid. Finally, Daniel Henney is currently filming the Amazon Prime Video series The Wheel of Time. He has not been confirmed to sign onto the project. This could be because the production of the series is in Prague and it has been picked up for an additional two seasons.