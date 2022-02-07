‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Paget Brewster Since the Series Ended

Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster has been extremely busy since Criminal Minds ended.

The Emily Prentiss actress has been acting on the small and big screens along with doing voiceover work.

Since the crime drama concluded in 2020, she has been completing numerous projects in the television and film spaces.

She has guest-starred on various television shows including Alpha Betas, Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Hollywood, and Family Guy.

She recently narrated the Disney+ original series, Behind The Attraction. Each episode tells the story of a beloved Disneyland and Disney World ride.

Brewster has been a series regular in three series since Criminal Minds. She appeared as Micelle and Casey on American Dad! She starred as Birdgirl/Judy Ken Sebben in Birdgirl back in 2021. Finally, she voiced Della Duck in DuckTales between 2018 and 2021.

Most recently, she guest-starred on the Hulu original series How I Met Your Father as Lori. Additionally, the movie Hypochondriac is in post-production. Dr. Sampson. The official description reads, “A young potter’s life devolves into chaos as he loses function of his body while being haunted by the physical manifestation of his childhood trauma.”

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival

Deadline confirmed that six members expressed interest in doing the Paramount Plus Criminal Minds revival. The “Season 16” will debut exclusively on the streaming service.

ABC Signature is working on securing a deal with longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer. They confirmed that executives ordered ten episodes of the spinoff series.

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss are all on board.

Unfortunately, Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid has been rumored to not want to continue to play Dr. Spencer Reid. Furthermore, Daniel Henney is currently filming the Amazon Prime Video series The Wheel of Time. He has not been confirmed to join the project just yet. His new production is in Prague and it has been picked up for an additional two seasons. This could be a factor in his return.

