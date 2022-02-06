‘Criminal Minds’: Here’s Why Fans Shouldn’t Hold Their Breaths on One Star Returning

With Criminal Minds returning to the TV soon, some former cast members have signed up to appear. One, though, will not be there.

So, which one will it be? Let’s catch up on this issue with some help from ScreenRant.

Paramount Plus recently released a list of cast members who will come back for what is being called Season 16. But two of the former cast members are not coming back. One has a good reason; the other just apparently does not want to do it. Matthew Gray Gubler, who played Dr. Spencer Reid, is enjoying time away from playing that role. He probably will not be on the show anytime soon.

‘Criminal Minds’ Plans To Have A Lot of Former Cast Members On Board

Oh, the other Criminal Minds cast member is Daniel Henney, who played Matt Simmons. Henney is playing Lan Mandragoran on the Amazon series The Wheel of Time. It is currently in production for Season 2.

Who is coming back? Deadline had a story where Paramount Plus says it is in negotiations to finalize its contract with Criminal Minds creator Erica Messer.

Six cast members are poised to enter negotiations, too. They are Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.

TV Show First Made Appearance On CBS Back in 2005

This show’s renewal was quick so expect Season 16 to be like a continuation. Criminal Minds is following the slightly delayed release schedule that isn’t particularly uncommon in the pandemic era. Hopefully, they can reclaim that magic that the show is known for after 15 seasons.

The show first started running in 2005 and was on CBS until February 2020. One year after the series went off the air, Paramount Plus announced that they were mounting a new revival of Criminal Minds.

After the announcement, the project went on the back burner for nearly a year and was believed to have been scrapped. But Paramount Plus made another announcement and said they are still in development on the project.

Yes, there is quite a list of stars that are on board to return. Will Thomas Gibson, who played Aaron Hotchner for 12 seasons, make a return? We don’t know. See, Gibson left the show over an altercation with a staff writer.

Due to the nature of his departure, it’s unlikely fans will see Gibson being invited back for the revival. Unless he can prove that he’s addressed his issues and improved, it’s likely he won’t return. If he’s even interested in returning, that is. The show did go on without Hotchner for three seasons.