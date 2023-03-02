Critics Boycott Hershey’s Over New Campaign

Critics took to social media this week to protest against Hershey’s Chocolate over its limited-edition “Hershey’s SHE Bars” in honor of Women’s History Month.

According to a March 1st press release, this is the third year that the company has used the campaign as a way to honor influential women and girls who impact lives around the world. This year, the company and its nonprofit partner Girls on the Run teamed up for the second time to “build upon their shared mission of uplifting women to recognize their limitless potential.”

Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run, also issued a statement about the campaign. “Joining forces with Hershey’s to celebrate the incredible and inspirational women and girls around us is integral to our program. It’s an honor to see our organization’s heartfelt input on the new Hershey’s SHE bar.”

However, Twitter quickly blew up after it was reported that Hershey’s put transgender women on its chocolate bars for the campaign. One Twitter account claims that the company is trying to “erase” women. “Hershey’s is erasing women by putting biological men in their place for international women’s day,” one tweet reads. The account also wants to push the #BoycottHersheys hashtag to #1.

Another Twitter user claims the ad is a “slap in the face” to women. “I am sick of these mentally unstable men doing this,” the user wrote. “More than that, these institutions prove their misogyny by letting these lunatics in dresses speak for actual females.”

Fae Johnstone, a transgender woman who appeared in the campaign, shared some thoughts about the campaign. “The chocolate’s out of the wrapper! Honored to be featured in this campaign by Hershey’s Canada for #InternationalWomenDay alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers.”

Here’s How Hershey’s Supports Women Around the World Besides With the ‘SHE’ Bars Campaign

Hershey’s reveals it supports women by being one of the Fortune 500 companies to be led by a woman. The company also states it has achieved one-to-one aggregate gender pay equity for salaried employees in the U.S. in 2020. It is also working to achieve this globally by 2025.

“With a focus on gender representation throughout the company and around the world, many of Hershey’s business units and international markets are women led,” the company shared. It went on to add that it is frequently named as a leading workplace and company for women by meaning fun rankings. This includes “Forbes Top Female-Friendly Companies.”

Limited-edition Hershey’s SHE bars will be available nationwide starting in March. It will be available in four unique wrappers in both a 1.55-ounce standard bar and 4.4-ounce XL bar. The company encourages fans to gift the bars to inspirational women.