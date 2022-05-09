Cryptic Elon Musk Tweet About Dying Has Fans Worried

Elon Musk might be the biggest cryptic tweet guy out there. He isn’t a stranger to posting confusing or strange messages online. The tech billionaire has been in the news a lot lately. While things have died down from Musk’s public negotiation about buying Twitter, he has some fans worried.

Elon Musk Tweet

Elon Musk put out a tweet mentioning his own death that had fans concerned

Musk was most recently in the news for purchasing Twitter back in April

The tech CEO has made other strange tweets in the past and no one knows if he’s serious or just joking

His most recent tweet is a strange one. But, is it as sinister as it seems?

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The tweet seems to be referencing mysterious disappearances of random individuals over the years. There are internet conspiracies abound about all kinds of missing people, both famous and non-famous. Perhaps Musk is just playing into these conspiracies that are often joked about like memes.

Fans were not too big on the tweet though. With so many followers, not everyone is willing to believe this is a simple joke.

No you won’t die under mysterious circumstances, you only die when you are older than 95 years old, it’s because you are too old. You can celebrate your 95th birthday with your family, friends and especially the person you love ❤️ — Minh, Nguyen, T. (@DTEV111) May 9, 2022

Then there are some on the fence. It’s a bit of a toss-up, to be honest. You would have to think with all of his money and resources, Musk is likely one of the most protected and insulated people in the entire world, at least one would assume.

I can't tell if you're trolling us or genuinely in danger. — EricOfRivia (@EricOfRivia) May 9, 2022

Prior to this tweet, Musk tweeted something about a message from a Russian official denouncing the CEO for his Starlink satellites that he sent to Ukraine. That could be a reason why he would send a tweet out like that. Again, no one really knows.

This isn’t the first Elon Musk tweet to garner a lot of attention.

Musk and his tweets have garnered media attention before. And, that attention has turned into a fanbase that turns out no matter what and for just about any business or product that the man himself endorses or is behind himself. No surprise that they have come out with support and kind words for him.

Musk Fans are Very Serious About their Support

Over the years, supporters and fans of Elon Musk and his companies have been very vocal. Both online and otherwise. When it came to Musk wanting to buy Twitter, it was no surprise that they came out in full force to cheer him on and spread the good word of the Tesla CEO’s “free speech” rules.

One fan most recently offered up free land to Musk. A Texas rancher wanted to give him 100 acres of his own land in Schwertner, TX. He wants the billionaire to move the Twitter HQ there. Maybe, that’s where Musk can hide out if he needs to duck Russians, assassins, or whoever else he thinks might be after him.

I’m sure Musk still has one of those flamethrowers laying around somewhere, just in case.