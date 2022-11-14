Dallas Air Show Collision: One of the Six Victims Identified

One of the six victims of the recent Dallas Air Show crash has been identified. According to new reports, Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, was one of the people who died after a collision took place between two historic World War II-era military planes.

Keller, Texas, Mayor Armin Mizani was the individual who identified Barker.

“Terry Barker was beloved by many. He was a friend and someone whose guidance I often sought,” Mizani wrote in a heartfelt tribute. “Even after retiring from serving on the City Council and flying for American Airlines, his love for the community was unmistakable.”

On Saturday, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane crashed in Dallas during a Wings Over Dallas air show. The show advertised itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow.”

The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13 over Veterans Day weekend and included more than 40 World War II-era aircraft.

“Yesterday [Barker] was flying to honor the greatest generation,” Mayor Mizani said about the tragedy on Sunday. “Today, the Field of Honor in front of Keller Town Hall will remain standing an additional week in his honor.”

Keller is a Fort Worth suburb located about 30 miles northwest of where the crash occurred on Saturday. The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, said that Barker and another pilot who also perished in the crash, Len Root, were members of their union.

Investigation ongoing following horrific Dallas Air Show collision

Footage of the crash showed the P-63 fighter plane appearing to hurtle into the B-17 bomber. As a result, it caused both aircraft to slam into the ground and ignite a large explosion.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced that authorities were still working to identify the deceased and notify their next of kin on Sunday. No one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is spearheading the investigation into the collision.

At the time of the incident, AP News reported that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided with one another. The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. during the airshow.

Officials also said it was unclear how many were on board the aircraft when the crash occurred. Later, people posted numerous videos of the collision on Twitter.

Where is the second plane? I don’t see it — Rhaenys is the true queen (@nathan_price011) November 12, 2022

Dallas Fire and Rescue also reported that more than 40 fire rescue units were on the scene shortly after the crash. At the time, the department said it didn’t have any information about the status of pilots. They also didn’t know if there were any injuries on the ground. In addition, they said no bystanders were hurt despite debris falling to the ground.