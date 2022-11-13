Dallas Air Show Military Planes Collide Mid-Air: Six Feared Dead in Horrific Crash

Less than 24 hours after two historical military aircrafts collided and crashed to the ground at the 2022 Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport, officials fear that six people perished in the horrific crash.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. The incident occurred during the Dallas air show. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported it was unclear how many people were on board both aircrafts. The collision was captured by multiple cameras and was posted on social media platforms.

Dallas Fire-Rescue reported that more than 40 fire rescue units are on the scene of the Dallas air show crash. However, the department didn’t have any information regarding the status of the crew members on either aircrafts. There were also no reports of any injuries on the ground.

The Guardian further reports that officials did not make it clear how many people were on board the planes. An ABC News producer stated on Twitter at least six people, all crew members, were feared dead after the crash. “New: Six people, all crew members, are feared to be dead after a mid-air collision between two WWII-era airplanes at the Wings Over Dallas airshow today.”

Commemorative Air Force (CAF) hosts the Dallas air show every year. The organization is notably dedicated to preserving World War II aircraft that are based at the Red Bird airport. “Founded in 1957 to help preserve history, the CAF has amassed more than 180 World War II aircraft, which represents the largest collection of flying vintage military planes in the world.”

Families of Crew Members Involved in the Dallas Air Show Crash Were Offered Support

Meanwhile, Hank Coates, the President of the Commemorative Air Force, revealed to reporters that the families of crew members involved in the Dallas air show crash were offer offered support. This included emotional counseling.

However, Coates did not say exactly how many people were feared dead by officials. He said the B-17 typically carries four to five crew members while the P-63 has a seat for the pilot. “Please… If you have it in your mind, express prayers and throughs for the crews that were involved today,” Coates said. “For the people that saw it, for the family members. Obviously, this is a very challenging for those families.”

A witness to the Dallas air show crash recalled everything that happened. “I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief,” they stated. The witness then said everyone around him was just gasping. “Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock.”

The Dallas Mayor, Eric Johnson, also said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had taken control of the crash scene. Both NTSB and FAA are launching investigations. It was also noted that although preliminary reports may come out later this week, the final findings may not be issued for more than a year.