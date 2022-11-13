Dallas Airshow Crash: Families, Bystanders Pay Tribute to Victims

As authorities continue to investigate the collision of the military planes during the 2022 Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Airshow, countless bystanders pay tribute to the victims involved in the accident.

In a statement on Twitter, the union that represents the pilots for American Airlines, Allied Pilots, said that retires Len Root and Terry Baker were onboard the B-17 Flying Fortress that collided with a P-63 Kingcobra fighter during the Dallas air show on Saturday (November 12th).

We are saddened to report that former APA members CA Terry Barker and CA Len Root were among the crewmembers lost on B-17 Flying Fortress during the Wings Over Dallas airshow today. Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present. — Allied Pilots (@AlliedPilots) November 13, 2022

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. during the Dallas airshow. Following the collision, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported it was unclear how many people were on board both aircraft. Eventually, reports revealed that six crew members may have perished in the horrific crash.

Allied Pilots further revealed that in the wake of the tragedy, professional counseling services will be available from 1230 to 1530 on Sunday and Monday at APA headquarters in Fort Worth. “And, as always, Project Wingman is only a phone call away.”

United Airlines Craig Husain was said to be aboard the single-seat Kingcobra at the time of the crash. However, as of Sunday morning, authorities have not officially identified any of those involved in the airshow tragedy.

Family & Acquaintances Pay Tribute to Those Who Perished in the Dallas Air Show Collision

Meanwhile, those who knew Root and Barker paid tribute to them on social media. One tribute reads, “Len tragically died doing what he loved: flying a warbird in an airshow. To say you will be missed is the world’s biggest understatement, my friend. You are loved, and we are all better for having known you.”

Another bystander also wrote, “I met these guys and toured Texas Raiders when they were at GAL for a show August 2022. I am heartsick over this tragedy with the tragic loss of these amazing CAF members, crew, and planes. Deepest Condolences and prayers for everyone in the CAF and their families.”

A family member of Root shared, “My husband, former Navy pilot Merle Root was saddened to hear his second Cousin Len Root flying the B-17 was killed in an airshow yesterday in Dallas Texas. It was a very sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who lost loved ones and the witnesses who saw it.”

National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have launched an investigation into the accident.