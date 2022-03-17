Daylight Saving Time: Here’s What Happened Last Time America Tried to Remove It

Daylight saving time — an argument as old as time itself.

Some people in the U.S. are ready to make that push to make daylight saving time permanent, which so far is seeming to be a pretty popular opinion.

At a Glance

The Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act on Tuesday to switch to daylight saving time 12 months of the year

The move is supported by three-quarters of Americans

This switch happened 48 years ago under President Nixon but the public approval quickly dropped when it was in action

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed what is being called the Sunshine Protection Act. This would extend daylight saving time from eight months of the year to the full 12 months instead. The bill was introduced in January 2011 and is targeting the “ritual of changing the clock back and forth, and the disruption that comes with it,” according to USA Today.

The Associated Press found that three-quarters of Americans support not having to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Well, this isn’t the first time we’ve considered making this change.

The change comes with a lot of controversies. For starters, it would force people to leave for work or school when it’s still dark and cold out for four months of the year. Other Americans would then be losing 240 days of spring and summer evenings. It’s hard to come to a resolution when both sides seem to have major flaws.

This seems to be the resolution we made in the past. In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed a bill that went ahead and put the U.S. on daylight saving time for two years starting on January 6, 1974.

What Went Wrong 48 Years Ago with Daylight Saving Time?

At the time, it was appealing to avoid having to change our clocks twice a year. Suddenly, that seemed like the least of their worries when it meant sunrises at 8 a.m. during the winter. It could even be as late as 9:30 a.m. in some areas. That seems like it may be a good way to contribute to seasonal depression in a new way.

According to The New York Times in 1974, “the experiment … ran afoul of public opinion.” The public approval quickly dropped from 79% in December 1973 to 42% in February 1974. It makes sense, given its after everyone experienced the not-so-great winter months. The U.S. was back on standard time for four months of the year starting in October 1974.

This change brought some safety concerns, as well. It’s more possible that people driving to work or school children waiting for their bus could get into accidents due to the darkness.

For many people, this failed attempt is enough reason to not try again. For others, times have changed and maybe its time for another go-around.

Only time will tell, seeing as the new bill has to make its way to the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote.