Daytona Bike Week 2022 Starts Today: Hundreds of Thousands Expected to Attend

Bike Week 2022 is underway in Daytona Beach, so what are you waiting for? Grab your helmet and head down there!

Some are expecting attendance to be at 300,000 to 400,000 people, with local Daytona Beach businesses gearing up for the crowds. According to WNTB out of Daytona Beach, attendants can ride over to One Daytona shopping mall to visit the welcome center.

The hub for events and entertainment is Main Street, which is restricted to bike and foot traffic only. Some events are underway already in the area. For example, the 44th Daytona Swapmeet near the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market. There are also many bars and restaurants along US-1 to Destination Daytona, a haven for bikers. Daytona Harley-Davidson is located there, boasting a 109,000 square foot showroom. Additionally, there are plenty of places to stay, eat and drink, and even events in the pavilion.

As for COVID-19 restrictions, Florida is considerably lax. There most likely won’t be mandated mask policies, but still wear one if you feel safer doing so.

The 81st annual Bike Week 2022 runs from today, Friday March 4, to Sunday March 13. Most hotels are already booked for the week, though there may be some days free here and there. Additionally, the weather seems to be shaping up to be clear and relatively cool. The rain chances stay low in the 20 percent range, while the temperatures range from a high in the low 80s to a low in the 60s.

Now is the perfect time to go to Bike Week if you haven’t before. We expect things bigger and better, with larger crowds, exciting entertainment, and great local food. It sounds like an amazing first experience, but no matter how many times you’ve gone to Bike Week, it’s sure to be amazing every time.

How This Year’s Daytona Bike Week Differs From the Previous Years’

In 2020 and 2021, at the height of the pandemic, Bike Week still prevailed. But, events and lodging were extremely limited. Hotels only held guests at 60 percent capacity, and there weren’t that many things to do. The event, which is a huge draw for tourism in Daytona Beach, didn’t bring in as much money as it usually did. The people just weren’t there.

Now, though, Daytona Beach and Bike Week 2022 are going all out again, hoping to pull the crowds of previous years. This will rake in the money for Daytona Beach, boosting the economy again. The recent Daytona 500 also brought huge crowds, which brought Daytona Beach back from the brink.

Janet Kersey, a representative of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, said recently, “This past weekend, I was out and about and I saw a lot of riders. A lot of riders with license plates from across the country, too. People are leaving that cold weather and coming to the Florida sunshine. They just want to travel, and Florida has been open for business.”