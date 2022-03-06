Daytona Bike Week 2022: World’s Fastest Production Dirt Bike to be Unveiled at Rally

As Daytona Bike Week 2022 kicked into gear Friday, spectators saw the world’s fastest production dirt bike unveiled at a rally on Saturday.

If you want an idea about what the Buell Motorcycle’s 2023 Baja DR “Dune Racer” looks like, think of the Buell 1190 HCR “Hill Climb Racer” bike.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based business claims the Baja DR will be the “world’s fastest production dirt bike, built right here in America.”

CycleWorld talked about the bike before Saturday’s release, adding more detail to the mysterious bike reveal.

Will it dawn on Saturday’s Daytona Bike Week that the saw the world’s -fastest dirt bike? Maybe.

Buell Motorcycle CEO Bill Melvin called the bike “a pivotal moment” in the company’s history. Melvin also said the bike puts the company on the map.

“We are on track to build the world’s fastest and solely American-built production off-road bike,” Melvin said.

Melvin also said the bike’s riders will have the “freedom to go anywhere in the world, faster and with more power.”

He called the Buell Baja DR is a beast and finished his thoughts by saying the bike “will bring passion back for American-built motorcycles.”

Take A Gander At This Bike’s Features

The bike also has some pretty nifty features. First of all, it’s a 72-degree 1,190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. Buell said it has 175 horsepower and 101 pound-feet of torque.

The “Dune Racer” comes with a trellis frame and an adjustable swingarm (for a 66- to 70-inch wheelbase). There’s a 26.75-degree rake, and the bike comes with a 37-inch seat height.

To top it all off, the bike’s production will come next year, with estimates coming at $19,995.

The Dune Racer adds to four other Buell models for 2023. The Super Touring, an adventure touring-style bike, was also announced with the Dune Racer. The company’s Hammerhead 1190, 1190SX, and 1190 HCR will also come out next year.

The Super Touring bike, like the Dune Racer, shares that 1,190cc engine. However, it’s got more horsepower (185). While the company calls the Baja DR is called “world’s fastest production dirt bike,” the Super Touring bike is dubbed the “world’s fastest production touring bike.”

The Super Touring 1190 keeps the company’s Fuel in Frame configuration. Still, it will exhibit a more upright riding position, variable mounting points for hard or soft bags, and room for rider customization. The bike also with aftermarket touring accessories.

With a starting price of $21,995, this bike has plans for a fall 2022 production run.

“We’ve taken the Buell DNA customers know and love and applied it to the performance touring segment, developing a top-line touring bike that will lead the American market in speed, handling, and performance,” Melvin says.