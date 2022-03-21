DC Trucker Convoy Slowed To a Crawl By Cyclist Who Took Up Whole Lane

We have some wild news for you. The Washington D.C. trucker convoy was slowed to a crawl on Saturday thanks to one bold cyclist who was riding in front of the lead truck.

You’re just going to have to see this one to believe it, Outsiders. One man riding his bike in the middle of the road on Saturday appeared to have stalled the entire trucker convoy that was headed to Washington D.C. to protest pandemic restrictions across the nation.

The video was posted on Twitter by the account @ShutDown_DC. It shows one moment where the lone cyclist is riding his bike in front of the truckers. There’s no denying that the cyclist is moving at an incredibly slow pace, even for a bicycle. He forced all of the tuckers that were part of the convoy behind him to match how slow he was going.

Meanwhile, you can clearly tell from the video that no one was happy about it. The video shows the cyclist enduring numerous truckers honking at him as he continues to ride along. The video also shows one driver pulling up next to the cyclist to ask him what’s going on.

“Hey, what are you doing? You got a bunch of trucks behind you,” the driver says.

“I can’t hear you,” the cyclist replies. He then looks away and continues to drive in the middle of the lane as if nothing happened.

Video of Cyclist Stalling D.C. Trucker Convoy Goes Viral

You would think it would take a lot more than just one gutsy cyclist to bring the “People’s Convoy” to a halt. But that’s exactly what happened on Saturday.

That’s right, folks. The video showing a cyclist slowing down the trucker convoy in Washington D.C. has officially gone viral. It has already racked up more than 7 million views in just one day. Pretty crazy, right? The account that posted the clip, @ShutDown_DC, describes itself in its biography as “an organizing space where individuals and groups can come together to organize direct action in the fight for justice.”

Is this your first time hearing about the “People’s Convoy?” They are a group of hundreds of truck drivers from around the country. They draw inspiration from the “Freedom Convoy” protest that took place in Ottawa, Canada, last month.