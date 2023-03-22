Death of Buster Murdaugh’s Former Classmate Has Been Ruled Homicide

Nearly eight years after Buster Murdaugh’s former classmate Stephen Smith was found dead on the side of a South Carolina road, authorities have officially ruled the death as being homicide.

According to PEOPLE, the Bland Richter Law Firm, which is now representing Smith’s mother, released a statement on Tuesday (March 21st) stating that Stephen had been discovered dead on a South Carolina road in 2015. However, authorities had initially ruled his death as being highway vehicular manslaughter and no one was ever charged.

The law firm then said that questions were raised about Smith’s death during the investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in 2021. During the investigation, new evidence of Smith’s death was found and his case was re-opened. After Buster’s father, Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty of murdering Maggie and Paul, Smith’s mother launched a GoFundMe campaign. This was in order to raise funds to exhume Smith’s body for an independent autopsy. This was to prove that her son did not die of a hit-and-run.

“State police first said that Stephen Smith had car trouble, was walking for help, and got hit by a car. Smith’s family believes he was murdered, and wants an unbiased look at his body and an accurate determination of his cause of death based on facts.”

By Tuesday evening, the GoFundMe initiative had raised nearly $85,000. The law firm said that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials revealed they did not need to exhume Stephen Smith’s body to prove that his death was a homicide. Despite this information, the officials said they will be present and participate in any exhumation of Smith’s body. This is in order to gather more evidence.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Publicly Backs Smith’s Mother As Buster Murdaugh Says He’s Not Involved

Bland Richter Law Firm continued to reveal in its statement that the SLED is now publicly backing Smith’s mother. The division is also supporting her efforts to find out what happened to her son. “They have expressed their condolences to the Smith family,” the firm shared. “And will continue to work diligently to bring those responsible for Stephen’s death to justice.”

The law firm went on to add that it is committed to finding out what really happened, and getting the peace and justice the Smith family deserves.

Meanwhile, in an effort to silence critics, Buster Murdaugh released a statement about his “involvement” in Smith’s death. “These baseless rumors of my involvement in Stephen’s death are false,” Murdaugh states. He also explained that he has attempted to ignore the vicious rumors about his involvement in Smith’s death.

The eldest son of Alex Murdaugh says he is focusing on grieving his family situation. “I haven’t spoken up until now,” Buster declared about his grieving. “Because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father’s incarceration.”

Murdaugh unequivocally denies any involvement in Smith’s death. “My heart goes out to the Smith family,” he writes. He is also requesting the media to stop publishing “defamatory” comments and rumors about him.